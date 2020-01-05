Here is the latest Washington news from The Associated Press at 3:40 a.m. PST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

LONG BEACH, Wash. (AP) — The U.S. Coast Guard rescued a man off the coast of Washington state after he called for help using a cell phone. The man reported Friday afternoon that his 36-foot sailboat had lost power and the mast had fallen near Long Beach, Washington. That prevented him from going inside the cabin and caused the boat to go adrift near the Cape Disappointment bar. The Coast Guard Station Cape Disappointment responded within the hour and hoisted the man to safety. He was taken to an air station in Astoria, Oregon, unharmed.

BONNERS FERRY, Idaho (AP) — The tracks in northern Idaho have reopened after a train derailment on Wednesday stranded locomotives and caused a fuel spill in a river. BNSF Railway spokesman Gus Melonas said the tracks reopened Saturday afternoon after three locomotives and six rail cars derailed in the remote area 10 miles east of Bonners Ferry on the main line. No one was injured. Melonas said crews are still trying to determine how to remove the two locomotives that are still at the scene, including one on the banks and another in the water of the Kootenai River.

SEATTLE (AP) — Thousands of healthcare workers in Washington state have postponed a strike with plans to head back to the negotiating table with their employers. Swedish Medical Center and Providence hospital employees initially planned to go on strike Jan. 14 over employee wages, understaffing and patient safety. Officials at a nurse and health care workers union say they expected to bargain with the two employers through Friday. Swedish representatives say they hope they can reach an agreement with the union. Employees say a strike is still possible if a deal is not reached by Jan. 10, but union staff must provide a 10-day notice before striking.

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A woman in Oregon is accused of trying to choke a Muslim student with her headscarf and then harassing her by stripping down at a train station in Portland. The Multnomah County district attorney’s office says 23-year-old Jasmine Renee Campbell has been indicted on multiple charges including hate crime and attempted strangulation for the November attack on the student from Saudi Arabia. An arrest warrant was issued after Campbell failed to appear in court. Campbell told KPTV by phone that she had been drinking too much and is being treated for a mental health condition. The Muslim student says she now wears a hat to cover her head because she doesn’t feel safe wearing a hijab in public.