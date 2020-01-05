Here is the latest Washington, Oregon and Alaska sports news from The Associated Press

AP - Oregon-Northwest

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Killie Tillie scored 20 points and blocked a potential tying shot in the closing seconds to help top-ranked Gonzaga beat Pepperdine 75-70 for its 32nd consecutive home win, longest streak in the nation. Filip Petrusev scored 16 points and Joel Ayayi had 12 for Gonzaga. The Bulldogs have the longest home winning streak in the country. They has won eight consecutive overall since losing to Michigan. Colbey Ross scored 24 points for Pepperdine. The Waves have has lost 38 straight games to Gonzaga since their last win in 2002.

PULLMAN, Wash. (AP) — CJ Elleby made a clutch corner 3 to tie the game at the end of regulation and Isaac Bonton scored eight points in overtime to help Washington State pull off a 79-71 come from behind victory over UCLA. Washington State (10-5, 1-1 Pac-12) clawed its way back against a big and physical team that has outrebounded each of its 15 opponents this year. Bonton finished with 17 points on 7-of-14 shooting and had five rebounds and five assists. Elleby had 15 points for the Cougars. UCLA (8-7, 1-1) dominated the game defensively during the first period, holding Washington State to just 28% shooting

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Payton Pritchard scored 19 points and Will Richardson and Chris Duarte each had 14 to help No. 4 Oregon outlast Utah 69-64. Pritchard drew most of the defensive attention as usual so the Ducks ended up moving the ball to Shakur Juiston and Chandler Lawson. They each had a pair of layups to erase Utah’s late lead and clinch the game for Oregon (12-3, 1-1 Pac-12). Both Gach scored a career-high 24 points and Timmy Allen had 19 points and 11 rebounds for the Utes (10-4, 1-1), who made a stunning comeback but didn’t have enough fuel to finish it off.

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — The Seattle Seahawks defense is getting a big boost. Safety Quandre Diggs and defensive end Jadeveon Clowney will play in the opening round of the playoffs against Philadelphia. Diggs had been expected to return after missing the final two games of the regular season with a high-ankle sprain. He has been a full participant in practice this week. There was uncertainty about Clowney and his ongoing issues with a core muscle injury. Coach Pete Carroll says the team is managing Clowney during practice in order to have him as healthy as possible for the game.