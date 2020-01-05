Latest Oregon news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. PST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

COAST GUARD-RESCUE

Coast Guard rescues man who called for help using cell phone

LONG BEACH, Wash. (AP) — The U.S. Coast Guard rescued a man off the coast of Washington state after he called for help using a cell phone. The man reported Friday afternoon that his 36-foot sailboat had lost power and the mast had fallen near Long Beach, Washington. That prevented him from going inside the cabin and caused the boat to go adrift near the Cape Disappointment bar. The Coast Guard Station Cape Disappointment responded within the hour and hoisted the man to safety. He was taken to an air station in Astoria, Oregon, unharmed.

PORTLAND STUDENT-HATE CRIME

Woman accused of using Muslim student’s hijab to attack her

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A woman in Oregon is accused of trying to choke a Muslim student with her headscarf and then harassing her by stripping down at a train station in Portland. The Multnomah County district attorney’s office says 23-year-old Jasmine Renee Campbell has been indicted on multiple charges including hate crime and attempted strangulation for the November attack on the student from Saudi Arabia. An arrest warrant was issued after Campbell failed to appear in court. Campbell told KPTV by phone that she had been drinking too much and is being treated for a mental health condition. The Muslim student says she now wears a hat to cover her head because she doesn’t feel safe wearing a hijab in public.

PROMISED HOMELESS SHELTER BEDS

City in Oregon has not opened promised beds amid camping ban

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — City officials in Oregon have not fulfilled a promise to open 140 homeless shelter beds after a public camping ban was enacted more than two weeks ago. KGW-TV reported that the city of Salem has not opened any new shelter beds as of Friday after initially promising progress by Jan. 1. City officials say there are currently 330 shelter beds available daily and city churches have the ability to open another 256 beds when the temperature drops to freezing. Officials say opening those additional beds depends on volunteer availability. Officials say City Council supports the existing shelter program with the intent to add more beds, but they were unable to meet the need.

MUDSLIDES-RAIN

Heavy rain, snow increase threat of mudslides

DES MOINES, Wash. (AP) — All the rain and snow falling in Western Washington bumps up the risk for mudslides and avalanches. KOMO-TV reports a big mudslide shutdown Woodmont Drive in Des Moines, Washington. Officials said the danger is looming as the heavy downpours continue. Since then crews have been working to prevent more slides. The road the mud toppled down from is still closed. In Seattle, officials say 20,000 properties are prone to landslides. On Thursday, city leaders were keeping track of how saturated the ground is, saying the city was still under the landslide risk threshold, though things can change.

THE RECKONING-SURVIVORS OF COLOR

Church offers little outreach to minority victims of priests

Even as it has pledged to go after predators in its ranks and provide support to those harmed by clergy, the church has done little to identify and reach sexual abuse victims. A survey of dioceses shows only seven know the ethnicity of survivors. While it was clear at least three had records of some sort, only one stated it purposely collected such data as part of the reporting process. For survivors of color, who often face additional social and cultural barriers to coming forward on their own, this means less public exposure, and potentially more opportunities for abuse to go on undetected.

PORTLAND-COUNCILMEMBER DIES

Portland City Councilmember Nick Fish dies

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The current longest tenured member of the Portland City Council has died from cancer. Sixty-one-year-old Nick Fish died Thursday in his home surrounded by his loved ones, according to a statement released by Sonia Schmanski, his chief of staff. Fish announced Tuesday he planned to resign this year to focus on his health while battling abdominal cancer, which he was diagnosed with in 2017.

TRANSGENDER TEEN KILLED

Judge sets bail at $750K in transgender teen’s death

VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) — A judge has set a $750,000 bail for a man charged with second-degree murder in the death of a transgender teenager whose remains were found on a remote mountain months after she disappeared. David Bogdanov is also charged with committing a hate crime in the death of 17-year-old Nikki Kuhnhausen, whose remains were found last month. Prosecutors had requested a $6 million bail, but Clark County Judge David Gregerson said the lower amount was reasonable because Bogdanov has no prior criminal history. A large crowd attended the hearing Thursday to show support for Kuhnhausen’s family and raise awareness about the dangers that face transgender individuals.

CRANE COLLAPSE

Crane falls over in Lake Oswego; no injuries

LAKE OSWEGO, Ore. (AP) — Authorities say a crane fell onto its side and hit a building under construction Thursday afternoon in Lake Oswego, Oregon. The Lake Oswego Fire Department said the crane tipped over at the Mercantile construction project. KOIN reports that about six people were working in the immediate area when the crane tipped but no one was hurt.