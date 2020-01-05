Latest Washington news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. PST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

COAST GUARD-RESCUE

Coast Guard rescues man who called for help using cell phone

LONG BEACH, Wash. (AP) — The U.S. Coast Guard rescued a man off the coast of Washington state after he called for help using a cell phone. The man reported Friday afternoon that his 36-foot sailboat had lost power and the mast had fallen near Long Beach, Washington. That prevented him from going inside the cabin and caused the boat to go adrift near the Cape Disappointment bar. The Coast Guard Station Cape Disappointment responded within the hour and hoisted the man to safety. He was taken to an air station in Astoria, Oregon, unharmed.

DERAILED TRAIN-DIESEL LEAK

Idaho tracks reopen after train derailment caused fuel spill

BONNERS FERRY, Idaho (AP) — The tracks in northern Idaho have reopened after a train derailment on Wednesday stranded locomotives and caused a fuel spill in a river. BNSF Railway spokesman Gus Melonas said the tracks reopened Saturday afternoon after three locomotives and six rail cars derailed in the remote area 10 miles east of Bonners Ferry on the main line. No one was injured. Melonas said crews are still trying to determine how to remove the two locomotives that are still at the scene, including one on the banks and another in the water of the Kootenai River.

HEALTHCARE WORKERS STRIKE-POSTPONED

Washington state healthcare workers postpone strike

SEATTLE (AP) — Thousands of healthcare workers in Washington state have postponed a strike with plans to head back to the negotiating table with their employers. Swedish Medical Center and Providence hospital employees initially planned to go on strike Jan. 14 over employee wages, understaffing and patient safety. Officials at a nurse and health care workers union say they expected to bargain with the two employers through Friday. Swedish representatives say they hope they can reach an agreement with the union. Employees say a strike is still possible if a deal is not reached by Jan. 10, but union staff must provide a 10-day notice before striking.

PORTLAND STUDENT-HATE CRIME

Woman accused of using Muslim student’s hijab to attack her

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A woman in Oregon is accused of trying to choke a Muslim student with her headscarf and then harassing her by stripping down at a train station in Portland. The Multnomah County district attorney’s office says 23-year-old Jasmine Renee Campbell has been indicted on multiple charges including hate crime and attempted strangulation for the November attack on the student from Saudi Arabia. An arrest warrant was issued after Campbell failed to appear in court. Campbell told KPTV by phone that she had been drinking too much and is being treated for a mental health condition. The Muslim student says she now wears a hat to cover her head because she doesn’t feel safe wearing a hijab in public.

PROPOSED INSULIN COST CAP

Proposed Washington state bill to cap insulin at $100

SEATTLE (AP) — A Washington state lawmaker has announced plans to introduce legislation that would cap insulin costs at $100 a month. KING-TV reported Thursday that state Sen. Karen Keiser introduced the bill last month after a report showed patients have spent three times more on insulin increasing from $231 to $736 between 2002 and 2013. Officials say the measure mandates that health plans issued or renewed on or after Jan. 1, 2021 must cap insulin copayments, deductibles and other forms of cost sharing at $100 for each 30-day supply. The legislative session is scheduled to begin Jan. 14.

DERAILED TRAIN-DIESEL LEAK

Idaho tracks closed by derailment could open Saturday

BONNERS FERRY, Idaho (AP) — Crews hope to have track closed by derailed train in northern Idaho open by Saturday morning. The lead engine in Wednesday’s derailment began leaking diesel fuel into the Kootenai River. Three locomotives and six rail cars derailed in the remote area 10 miles (16 kilometers) east of Bonners Ferry on the main line. There were no injuries. BNSF Railway spokesman Gus Melonas said Thursday that crews have rerailed the six cars. One car had a load of steel while the five others were empty. One locomotive is still in the river, Melonas said, adding railway officials will determine the best way to get it out of the water.

CANCELLED OIL REFINERY PROJECT

Oil refinery cancels portion of Washington state project

MOUNT VERNON, Wash. (AP) — County commissioners in Washington state have settled a legal battle with an oil refinery and environmental groups arguing against plans to produce xylenes for shipment overseas. Skagit Valley Herald reported Tuesday that the Skagit County Board of Commissioners signed the agreement ending part of a three-part project by Marathon Anacortes Refinery. Refinery officials say the completed project would have reduced the sulfur content of its fuel products, reduced vessel emissions and produced xylenes often used in the manufacturing of plastics. Some environmental groups raised concerns about the possible production of xylene saying it could increase the number of vessel trips, raise the risk of chemical spills and threaten the local orca population.

LIGHT RAIL-CHANGES

Changes coming for light rail riders during construction

SEATTLE (AP) — Big changes are coming for Seattle’s light rail riders starting Saturday that will continue for the next 10 weeks. KIRO-TV reports the service disruption will give workers time and space needed to build new light rail tracks that will connect the Eastside to Seattle. This weekend, service for seven stations between SoDo and Capitol Hill will be shut down, as well as on the weekends of Feb. 8-9 and Mar. 14-15. Those dates could change depending on construction progress. Free Link shuttle buses that leave every 7 minutes during normal light rail service hours will be available on those weekends. Then starting Monday, for the next 10 weeks, light rail service will only run every 12 minutes instead of the usual six minutes.

CRAB FISHING BOAT SINKS

Survivor of boat disaster: ‘Sleeping to swimming’ in minutes

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — A survivor of an Alaska crab boat sinking that left five fellow fishermen missing said the crew went from “sleeping to swimming in about 10 minutes.” Dean Gribble Jr. said in a YouTube video posted Thursday that the seven-member crew faced rough seas and ice that threatened to sink their boat on New Year’s Eve. Some of the fishermen made calls to loved ones in the lead-up to the sinking that revealed the rough conditions. The five missing crew members are feared dead after the boat sank in an area with warnings about strong winds and heavy freezing spray. Gribble and another man were rescued.

MUDSLIDES-RAIN

Heavy rain, snow increase threat of mudslides

DES MOINES, Wash. (AP) — All the rain and snow falling in Western Washington bumps up the risk for mudslides and avalanches. KOMO-TV reports a big mudslide shutdown Woodmont Drive in Des Moines, Washington. Officials said the danger is looming as the heavy downpours continue. Since then crews have been working to prevent more slides. The road the mud toppled down from is still closed. In Seattle, officials say 20,000 properties are prone to landslides. On Thursday, city leaders were keeping track of how saturated the ground is, saying the city was still under the landslide risk threshold, though things can change.