Here is the latest Washington news from The Associated Press at 1:40 a.m. PST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

ASTORIA, Oregon. (AP) — All four Coast Guard crew members are doing well after their boat capsized in heavy wakes near Oregon and they had to be rescued. TV station KOIN reports the 25-foot boat capsized Saturday near Pier 39 in Astoria. Another vessel responded to an urgent broadcast and recovered the enter Coast Guard crew from the water. The Coast Guard says everyone is doing fine. The Clatsop County Sheriff Marine Unit towed the capsized vessel to the pier. The Coast Guard is investigating the mishap and will oversee any salvage operations.

LONG BEACH, Wash. (AP) — The U.S. Coast Guard rescued a man off the coast of Washington state after he called for help using a cell phone. The man reported Friday afternoon that his 36-foot sailboat had lost power and the mast had fallen near Long Beach, Washington. That prevented him from going inside the cabin and caused the boat to go adrift near the Cape Disappointment bar. The Coast Guard Station Cape Disappointment responded within the hour and hoisted the man to safety. He was taken to an air station in Astoria, Oregon, unharmed.

BONNERS FERRY, Idaho (AP) — The tracks in northern Idaho have reopened after a train derailment on Wednesday stranded locomotives and caused a fuel spill in a river. BNSF Railway spokesman Gus Melonas said the tracks reopened Saturday afternoon after three locomotives and six rail cars derailed in the remote area 10 miles east of Bonners Ferry on the main line. No one was injured. Melonas said crews are still trying to determine how to remove the two locomotives that are still at the scene, including one on the banks and another in the water of the Kootenai River.

SEATTLE (AP) — Thousands of healthcare workers in Washington state have postponed a strike with plans to head back to the negotiating table with their employers. Swedish Medical Center and Providence hospital employees initially planned to go on strike Jan. 14 over employee wages, understaffing and patient safety. Officials at a nurse and health care workers union say they expected to bargain with the two employers through Friday. Swedish representatives say they hope they can reach an agreement with the union. Employees say a strike is still possible if a deal is not reached by Jan. 10, but union staff must provide a 10-day notice before striking.