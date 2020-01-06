Here is the latest Washington, Oregon and Alaska sports news from The Associated Press

AP - Oregon-Northwest

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — After Jadeveon Clowney knocked out Carson Wentz, Russell Wilson and the Seattle Seahawks knocked off the Philadelphia Eagles. Wilson threw a 53-yard touchdown pass to DK Metcalf, Marshawn Lynch had a rushing score and the Seahawks beat the Eagles 17-9 in the wild-card round of the NFC playoffs. Wentz lasted two series in his first postseason start before exiting with a head injury following a helmet-to-helmet hit from Clowney. Forty-year-old Josh McCown stepped in and became the oldest quarterback to make his playoff debut. He couldn’t lead Philadelphia into the end zone.

MIAMI (AP) — Hassan Whiteside had a big game and the Miami Heat won. That would have been ideal for both sides at this time last year. Whiteside is with Portland now and put up 21 points and 18 rebounds in his return to Miami on Sunday night. But the Heat won anyway, prevailing 122-111. Whiteside is still having a huge year in his first season with the Blazers and even Heat coach Erik Spoelstra says he’s still rooting for his former center.

MIAMI (AP) — Goran Dragic had 29 points and 13 assists and the Miami Heat never trailed in a 122-111 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers. Bam Adebayo added 20 points on 9-for-10 shooting for Miami. The Heat improved to 17-1 at home and 10-0 after a loss. Damian Lillard led Portland with 34 points and 12 assists. Former Heat center Hassan Whiteside was booed almost every time he touched the ball. He had 21 points and 18 rebounds for Portland.

SEATTLE (AP) — Isaiah Stewart scored 18 points and grabbed 10 rebounds, Quade Green added 14 points and Washington rebounded from a loss to open conference play with a 72-40 win over Southern California. Stewart was again dominant on the interior despite sitting the final 9 minutes of the first half with foul trouble. The freshman post was 6-of-12 shooting and had two of Washington’s 12 blocked shots. Fellow freshman Jaden McDaniels added 11 points despite an off shooting night, but also had seven rebounds and six blocks. USC freshman Onyeka Okongwu had 12 points and nine rebounds, but was the only Trojans player in double figures. The Trojans had their seven-game win streak snapped.