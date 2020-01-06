Idaho News Coverage Advisory

AP - Oregon-Northwest

STATE OF THE STATE-IDAHO

BOISE — Idaho Gov. Brad Little gives his State of the State address. By Keith Ridler. UPCOMING. WITH AP Photos.

IRANIANS-BORDER ISSUES

SEATTLE — Civil rights groups and lawmakers were demanding information from federal officials following reports that dozens of Iranian-Americans were held up and questioned at the border as they returned to the United States from Canada over the weekend. By Gene Johnson. DEVELOPING. AP Photos.

GRIZZLIES-HUNT STUDY

JACKSON, Wyo. — An annual elk hunt in Grand Teton National Park doesn’t draw in and concentrate large numbers of grizzly bears, scientists have concluded. SENT: 300 words.

GRAND TETONS-MOUNTAIN GOATS

JACKSON, Wyo. — An operation to kill the mountain goats that have invaded Grand Teton National Park and threaten the existence of the park’s struggling bighorn sheep herd is beginning Sunday, officials said. SENT: 430 words.

TEEN SHOT: Teen charged in Nampa shooting that injured 15-year-old

SILICON SMELTER: Proposal to build a silicon smelter at a standstill.