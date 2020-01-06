Latest Oregon news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. PST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

COAST GUARD SHIP CAPSIZES

Coast Guard boat capsizes in Oregon; all 4 crew rescued

ASTORIA, Oregon. (AP) — All four Coast Guard crew members are doing well after their boat capsized in heavy wakes near Oregon and they had to be rescued. TV station KOIN reports the 25-foot boat capsized Saturday near Pier 39 in Astoria. Another vessel responded to an urgent broadcast and recovered the enter Coast Guard crew from the water. The Coast Guard says everyone is doing fine. The Clatsop County Sheriff Marine Unit towed the capsized vessel to the pier. The Coast Guard is investigating the mishap and will oversee any salvage operations.

COAST GUARD-RESCUE

Coast Guard rescues man who called for help using cell phone

LONG BEACH, Wash. (AP) — The U.S. Coast Guard rescued a man off the coast of Washington state after he called for help using a cell phone. The man reported Friday afternoon that his 36-foot sailboat had lost power and the mast had fallen near Long Beach, Washington. That prevented him from going inside the cabin and caused the boat to go adrift near the Cape Disappointment bar. The Coast Guard Station Cape Disappointment responded within the hour and hoisted the man to safety. He was taken to an air station in Astoria, Oregon, unharmed.

PORTLAND STUDENT-HATE CRIME

Woman accused of using Muslim student’s hijab to attack her

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A woman in Oregon is accused of trying to choke a Muslim student with her headscarf and then harassing her by stripping down at a train station in Portland. The Multnomah County district attorney’s office says 23-year-old Jasmine Renee Campbell has been indicted on multiple charges including hate crime and attempted strangulation for the November attack on the student from Saudi Arabia. An arrest warrant was issued after Campbell failed to appear in court. Campbell told KPTV by phone that she had been drinking too much and is being treated for a mental health condition. The Muslim student says she now wears a hat to cover her head because she doesn’t feel safe wearing a hijab in public.

PROMISED HOMELESS SHELTER BEDS

City in Oregon has not opened promised beds amid camping ban

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — City officials in Oregon have not fulfilled a promise to open 140 homeless shelter beds after a public camping ban was enacted more than two weeks ago. KGW-TV reported that the city of Salem has not opened any new shelter beds as of Friday after initially promising progress by Jan. 1. City officials say there are currently 330 shelter beds available daily and city churches have the ability to open another 256 beds when the temperature drops to freezing. Officials say opening those additional beds depends on volunteer availability. Officials say City Council supports the existing shelter program with the intent to add more beds, but they were unable to meet the need.

MUDSLIDES-RAIN

Heavy rain, snow increase threat of mudslides

DES MOINES, Wash. (AP) — All the rain and snow falling in Western Washington bumps up the risk for mudslides and avalanches. KOMO-TV reports a big mudslide shutdown Woodmont Drive in Des Moines, Washington. Officials said the danger is looming as the heavy downpours continue. Since then crews have been working to prevent more slides. The road the mud toppled down from is still closed. In Seattle, officials say 20,000 properties are prone to landslides. On Thursday, city leaders were keeping track of how saturated the ground is, saying the city was still under the landslide risk threshold, though things can change.

OSHA-GRAIN BIN DEATH

OSHA proposes $190K fine for North Dakota grain bin death

ARVILLA, N.D. (AP) — The Occupational Safety and Health Administration has cited Columbia Grain International for a fatal worker accident at a North Dakota grain bin last summer. The agency is proposing $190,000 in penalties against the Portland, Oregon-based company after a worker died while cleaning a bin last July in Arvilla, in eastern North Dakota. OSHA inspectors determined that Columbia Grain failed to follow the agency’s standards during grain bin entry and cleaning operations. Fifty-eight-year-old Kevin John Anderson was cleaning a bin when he became buried under 15 feet of corn and died. The company has 15 business days to contest the findings.

THE RECKONING-SURVIVORS OF COLOR

Church offers little outreach to minority victims of priests

Even as it has pledged to go after predators in its ranks and provide support to those harmed by clergy, the church has done little to identify and reach sexual abuse victims. A survey of dioceses shows only seven know the ethnicity of survivors. While it was clear at least three had records of some sort, only one stated it purposely collected such data as part of the reporting process. For survivors of color, who often face additional social and cultural barriers to coming forward on their own, this means less public exposure, and potentially more opportunities for abuse to go on undetected.

GRAND TETONS-MOUNTAIN GOATS

Grand Teton park to begin killing invasive mountain goats

JACKSON, Wyo. (AP) — Grand Teton National Park officials say an operation to kill mountain goats is beginning on Sunday. The Jackson Hole News & Guide reports that aerial gunners contracted by the park will spend up to a week locating and shooting at the approximately 100 goats in the high Tetons, which includes the north and west slopes of the range’s Cathedral Group. The mountain goats are an invasive species and park officials say their eradication will help the mountain range’s struggling bighorn sheep herd. Park officials plan to close the area to the public next week.