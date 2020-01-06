Oregon News Coverage Advisory

AP - Oregon-Northwest

Oregon at 7:10 p.m.

IRANIANS-BORDER ISSUES

SEATTLE — Civil rights groups and lawmakers demanded information from federal officials Monday following reports that dozens of Iranian-Americans were held up and questioned at the border as they returned to the United States from Canada over the weekend. By Gene Johnson. SENT: 770 words. With AP photos.

GRAND TETONS MOUNTAIN GOATS

JACKSON, Wyo. — An operation to kill the mountain goats that have invaded Grand Teton National Park and threaten the existence of the park’s struggling bighorn sheep herd is beginning Sunday, officials said. SENT: 430 words.

SPORTS

SOC—OREGON ABEL

EUGENE, Ore. — A rousing ovation greeted new Oregon women’s soccer coach Graeme Abel when he was introduced to Ducks fans during the Pac-12 opener for the school’s second-ranked women’s basketball team. By Anne M. Peterson. SENT: 950 words. With AP photos.

BKW—T25 WOMEN’s BKB POLL

UConn cruised to two more conference wins and remained No. 1 in The Associated Press women’s basketball poll to start off 2020. By Doug Feinberg. SENT: 420 words.

BKC-T25-COLLEGE BKB POLL

San Diego State survived a big test by beating a talented Utah State team on the road. Auburn kicked off the SEC season by winning at Mississippi State for the third time in its last 18 tries. By John Marshall. SENT: 680 words.

IN BRIEF:

—FATAL HILLSBORO SHOOTING: Officers involved in Hillsboro shooting death ID’d.

—TAXI DRIVER-SEX ASSAULT: Woman accuses Oregon Taxi driver of sexual assault in suit.

—REPORT-SEX ABUSE: Report: High sexual abuse rate at Oregon facility.

—DRIVER HITS CHILD: Driver who hits, kills middle school student in Gresham crosswalk arrested.

—SEATTLE PROTESTS: Police arrest 4 people in downtown Seattle protests.

