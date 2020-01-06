WA–Washington Digest Advisory

AP - Oregon-Northwest

IRANIANS-BORDER ISSUES

SEATTLE — Civil rights groups and lawmakers were demanding information from federal officials following reports that dozens of Iranian-Americans were held up and questioned at the border as they returned to the United States from Canada over the weekend. By Gene Johnson. DEVELOPING. AP Photos.

BOEING PLANE-FAA

DALLAS — Boeing faces a growing checklist of items it could be forced to fix before federal safety officials let the grounded 737 Max airliner fly again. By David Koenig. SENT: 450 words.

SPORTS

FBN—SEAHAWKS-ANALYSIS

RENTON, Wash. — A lot of DK Metcalf and Russell Wilson, combined with a defense recording seven sacks and a bit of luck earned the Seattle Seahawks a place in the NFC divisional round. That means going to Green Bay, where Seattle’s playoff history is mostly forgettable. By Tim Booth. UPCOMING: 750 words. By 4:30 p.m. PT.

BKC—T25—COLLEGE BKB POLL

Gonzaga, Duke and Kansas remain atop The Associated Press men’s college basketball poll. By John Marshall. SENT: 770 words.

IN BRIEF:

—SPOKANE-UTILITY BILLS: Spokane may write off years of unpaid utility bills.

—SILICON SMELTER: Proposal to build a silicon smelter at a standstill.

—SEATTLE PROTESTS: Arrests during downtown Seattle protest.

—OBIT-ROB DEAN: Rob Dean, former editor of Santa Fe New Mexican, dies at 65.

—PROPOSAL-RAIN WATER USE: Washington officials oppose island proposals for rainwater.