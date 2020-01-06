WA–Washington Digest Advisory

AP - Oregon-Northwest

Washington at 4:30 p.m.

IRANIANS-BORDER ISSUES

SEATTLE — Civil rights groups and lawmakers were demanding information from federal officials following reports that dozens of Iranian-Americans were held up and questioned at the border as they returned to the United States from Canada over the weekend. By Gene Johnson. SENT: 770 words. AP Photos. AP Video.

BOEING PLANE-FAA

DALLAS — The list of items Boeing could be forced to fix before federal safety officials let the grounded 737 Max airliner fly again has grown to include a problem with electrical wiring used for the plane’s controls. By David Koenig. SENT: 750 words.

SUPREME COURT-SWEARING IN

OLYMPIA, Wash. — The Washington Supreme Court on Monday swore in a new chief justice as well as its first Native American justice ever. SENT: 200 words. With AP photos.

PROPOSAL RAIN WATER USE

MOUNT VERNON, Wash. — County planning officials in Washington state have opposed changes to restrictions on using rain as a primary water source for an island community. SENT: 220 words.

SPORTS

FBN—SEAHAWKS-ANALYSIS

RENTON, Wash. — A lot of DK Metcalf and Russell Wilson, combined with a defense recording seven sacks and a bit of luck earned the Seattle Seahawks a place in the NFC divisional round. That means going to Green Bay, where Seattle’s playoff history is mostly forgettable. By Tim Booth. SENT: 915 words.

BKC—T25—COLLEGE BKB POLL

Gonzaga, Duke and Kansas remain atop The Associated Press men’s college basketball poll. By John Marshall. SENT: 770 words.

IN BRIEF:

—NUCLEAR SITE-FINE: State fines Hanford nuclear site $1M for restricting info.

—FATAL FIRE: 2 dead following mobile home fire in Kent.

—SPOKANE-UTILITY BILLS: Spokane may write off years of unpaid utility bills.

—SILICON SMELTER: Proposal to build a silicon smelter at a standstill.

—SEATTLE PROTESTS: Arrests during downtown Seattle protest.

—OBIT-ROB DEAN: Rob Dean, former editor of Santa Fe New Mexican, dies at 65.

—PROPOSAL-RAIN WATER USE: Washington officials oppose island proposals for rainwater.