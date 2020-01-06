WA–Washington Digest Advisory 8:30 am

AP - Oregon-Northwest

IRANIANS-BORDER ISSUES

SEATTLE — Washington Gov. Jay Inslee is pressing federal officials for information following reports that Iranian-Americans trying to return to the United States from Canada were detained at the border for hours over the weekend. SENT: 270 words.

SPORTS

FBN—SEAHAWKS-ANALYSIS

RENTON, Wash. — A lot of DK Metcalf and Russell Wilson, combined with a defense recording seven sacks and a bit of luck earned the Seattle Seahawks a place in the NFC divisional round. That means going to Green Bay, where Seattle’s playoff history is mostly forgettable. By Tim Booth. UPCOMING: 750 words. By 4:30 p.m. PT.

IN BRIEF:

—SEATTLE PROTESTS: Arrests during downtown Seattle protest.

—OBIT-ROB DEAN: Rob Dean, former editor of Santa Fe New Mexican, dies at 65