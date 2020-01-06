AP - Oregon-Northwest

Associated Press Washington Daybook for Monday, Jan. 06.

The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended for publication or broadcast. You should verify any event you plan to cover.

Please keep the AP in mind when news develops. The Seattle bureau is reachable at 206-682-1812. Send daybook items to apseattle@ap.org.

To see your Daybooks and events for Washington and other States up to 12 months ahead, speak to your bureau or sales rep about access to AP Planner, or visit http://applanner.com.

——————–

Monday, Jan. 06 10:00 AM Dem Rep. Pramila Jayapal meets Iranian American community leaders – Democratic Rep. Pramila Jayapal calls for ‘urgent Congressional action to prevent war with Iran’, via press conference following a meeting with local Iranian American community leaders

Location: 1904 3rd Ave, Seattle, WA

Weblinks: http://jayapal.house.gov/, https://twitter.com/RepJayapal

Contacts: Subhan Cheema, Rep. Pramila Jayapal communications, Subhan.Cheema@mail.house.gov, 1 202 379 6013, https://twitter.com/SubhanCheema

Please RSVP by emailing subhan.cheema@mail.house.gov or texting 202-379-6013

——————–

——————–

CORPORATE DATA

——————–

Wednesday, Jan. 08

Weblinks: http://www.paccar.com/news

Contacts: Ken Hastings, PACCAR Inc Investor Relations, investor.relations@paccar.com, 1 425 468 7530

——————–

Wednesday, Jan. 08 December Sales

Weblinks: http://phx.corporate-ir.net/phoenix.zhtml?c=83830&p=irol-irhome

Contacts: Jeff Elliott / Richard Galanti, Costco Wholesale Corp Investor Relations, investor@costco.com, 1 425 313 8264 / 8203