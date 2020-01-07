Here is the latest Idaho news from The Associated Press at 1:40 a.m. MST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho Gov. Brad Little says education funding will be his top priority for the state budget, continuing a theme from his just-completed first year in office. The 65-year-old Republican governor delivered his second State of the State address to lawmakers on Monday in the kickoff to the legislative session. His budget includes paying $41 million for Medicaid expansion and $100 million for improving the state’s highway system. He has also budgeted money to make room for more prisoners, including sending 500 offenders to prisons out of state. Little has committed about $35 million to reduce the grocery sales tax burden.

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Police in Boise have arrested a man who they say struck and injured an officer while trying to elude arrest. The Idaho Statesman reports officers were trying to arrest Lantz Reeves of Boise on a felony warrant just after noon on Monday when he fled in a vehicle. Officers found that vehicle crashed into a utility box, and chased Reeves who had fled on foot. Police said that’s when he carjacked another vehicle and drove into a police officer. Police say the officer was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment and released. Reeves was booked into jail on multiple charges. It wasn’t immediately known if Reeves has a lawyer.

SEATTLE (AP) — Civil rights groups and lawmakers are demanding information from federal officials following reports that dozens of Iranian-Americans were held up and questioned at the border as they returned to the United States. The Washington state chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations says more than 60 Iranians and Iranian-Americans were detained and questioned at the Peace Arch Border Crossing in Blaine, Washington. A U.S. Customs and Border Protection spokesman is denying reports that Iranian-Americans were detained or refused entry because of where they were born.

NAMPA, Idaho (AP) — Police in Nampa say a 16-year-old has been arrested and charged with aggravated assault in connection with a shooting that injured a 15-year-old boy. The injured teenager was found by police with a gunshot wound in his leg near a Nampa elementary school on Thursday evening. Officers with the Nampa Police Department arrested the 16-year-old boy the following day.