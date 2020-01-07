Here is the latest Oregon news from The Associated Press at 1:40 a.m. PST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

SEATTLE (AP) — Civil rights groups and lawmakers are demanding information from federal officials following reports that dozens of Iranian-Americans were held up and questioned at the border as they returned to the United States. The Washington state chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations says more than 60 Iranians and Iranian-Americans were detained and questioned at the Peace Arch Border Crossing in Blaine, Washington. A U.S. Customs and Border Protection spokesman is denying reports that Iranian-Americans were detained or refused entry because of where they were born.

HILLSBORO, Ore. (AP) — Officials have released the names of two police officers who fatally shot an armed man in Hillsboro. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports Sgt. James Haxton is a 20-year veteran of the Washington County Sheriff’s Office. Officer Christopher Taaca is a 12-year veteran of the Hillsboro Police Department, and has served 14 years in law enforcement. The two officers fired the shots that killed Stanley Hayes, 69, of Hillsboro early Thursday.

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — A Springfield woman has filed a $1.5 million lawsuit against Oregon Taxi and one of the company’s drivers, accusing the driver of sexual assault. The Register-Guard reports the woman told Springfield police after the 2018 alleged incident, but no charges have been filed. The Springfield police spokesperson was out of the office Monday. A call Monday to Oregon Taxi was not immediately returned and it is not known if the driver is still employed by the company. The Register-Guard does not name alleged victims of sexual assault.

GRESHAM, Ore. (AP) — Police say driver hit and killed a middle school student in Gresham near the school. Gresham police Sgt. Tom Walker says the 11-year-old Dexter McCarty Middle School student was hit in a marked crosswalk on Southeast Hogan Road Monday morning. Walker says a traffic light was in his favor at the time of the crash. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports a 26-year-old man was arrested after police say he ran a red light and hit the boy. Police say he may have been impaired. The boy died at the scene.