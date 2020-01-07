Here is the latest Washington news from The Associated Press at 1:40 a.m. PST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

SEATTLE (AP) — Civil rights groups and lawmakers are demanding information from federal officials following reports that dozens of Iranian-Americans were held up and questioned at the border as they returned to the United States. The Washington state chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations says more than 60 Iranians and Iranian-Americans were detained and questioned at the Peace Arch Border Crossing in Blaine, Washington. A U.S. Customs and Border Protection spokesman is denying reports that Iranian-Americans were detained or refused entry because of where they were born.

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — The Washington Supreme Court has sworn in its new chief justice as well as its first Native American justice ever. The Spokesman-Review reports Justice Debra Stephens on Monday became its 57th chief justice. Stephens is a former Appeals Court judge and adjunct professor of law at Gonzaga University. Raquel Montoya-Lewis was also sworn in Monday. She was formerly a Whatcom County Superior Court judge and is a member of the Pueblo Iselta tribe of New Mexico. Stephens was elected chief justice by other members of the court after former Chief Justice Mary Fairhurst announced she was resigning to fight cancer. Gov. Jay Inslee last month named Montoya-Lewis to fill the open seat on the court.

STEVENS PASS, Wash. (AP) — The Washington State Department of Transportation has closed U.S. 2 at Stevens Pass because of winter conditions including falling trees. The agency shut down the highway between the summit at Stevens Pass and Coles Corner Monday afternoon after about a dozen trees toppled in heavy snow. Officials said Monday evening it would remain closed overnight. Crews will reevaluate the roadway around 5 a.m. Tuesday.

KENT, Wash. (AP) — Authorities say two people were found dead following a fire at a mobile home inside a Kent, Washington, trailer park. Puget Sound Fire officials say a woman was inside the home when the fire began just before 9 a.m. Monday KOMO reports her husband was just coming home from work and saw the flames before the firefighters could arrive. He ran inside to save her, but both died in the fire. An investigation has been launched to determine what caused the blaze.