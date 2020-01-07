Here is the latest Washington, Oregon and Alaska sports news from The Associated Press

AP - Oregon-Northwest

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — The Seattle Seahawks are moving on to the divisional round of the NFC playoffs because Russell Wilson and DK Metcalf were outstanding. Seattle has never let Wilson just take over in the postseason. But this may be the year it happens if the Seahawks are going to make a deep run. Wilson had 370 total yards in Seattle’s 17-9 victory over Philadelphia. Metcalf was his favorite target, setting an NFL rookie postseason record of 160 yards receiving. Jadeveon Clowney was also outstanding on defense, despite drawing the ire of Philadelphia fans for the hit that knocked Carson Wentz out of the game. Seattle will play at Green Bay on Sunday in the divisional round.

UNDATED (AP) — Gonzaga, Duke and Kansas remain atop The Associated Press men’s college basketball poll. The Bulldogs received 54 first-place votes from a 65-member media panel. The Blue Devils had nine first-place votes and the Jayhawks two. No. 4 Baylor moved into the top five for the first time in three years and undefeated Auburn rose to No. 5. Butler climbed five spots to No. 6 for the program’s highest ranking ever. San Diego State is the only other undefeated Division I team. The Aztecs jumped six spots to No. 7. Michigan State, Oregon and Florida State round out the top 10.

NEW YORK (AP) — UConn cruised to two more conference wins and remained No. 1 in The Associated Press women’s college basketball poll to start off 2020. The Huskies received 19 first-place votes from a 30-member media panel to stay ahead of second-ranked Oregon. The Ducks got seven first-place votes, picking up two from Oregon State, which got three. The Beavers were third and followed again by South Carolina, Stanford and Baylor. Louisville, UCLA, North Carolina State and Texas A&M round out the top 10. South Dakota, Michigan and Princeton entered the women’s Top 25 while Miami, Minnesota and Texas fell out.

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — The University of Oregon made a splash when it hired U.S. women’s national team assistant coach Graeme Abel as its new women’s soccer coach. Abel served on the national team since 2015 and is a veteran of two World Cup victories. Abel says his Oregon team will mimic the national team under Jill Ellis in terms of meticulous preparation. But he’s got a challenging job in Eugene. The Ducks finished second-to-last in the Pac-12 last season in a talented league that included national champion Stanford.