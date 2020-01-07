Latest Idaho news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. MST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

Idaho governor’s budget boosts money for education, prisons

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho Gov. Brad Little says education funding will be his top priority for the state budget, continuing a theme from his just-completed first year in office. The 65-year-old Republican governor delivered his second State of the State address to lawmakers on Monday in the kickoff to the legislative session. His budget includes paying $41 million for Medicaid expansion and $100 million for improving the state’s highway system. He has also budgeted money to make room for more prisoners, including sending 500 offenders to prisons out of state. Little has committed about $35 million to reduce the grocery sales tax burden.

Man facing charges after Boise officer struck

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Police in Boise have arrested a man who they say struck and injured an officer while trying to elude arrest. The Idaho Statesman reports officers were trying to arrest Lantz Reeves of Boise on a felony warrant just after noon on Monday when he fled in a vehicle. Officers found that vehicle crashed into a utility box, and chased Reeves who had fled on foot. Police said that’s when he carjacked another vehicle and drove into a police officer. Police say the officer was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment and released. Reeves was booked into jail on multiple charges. It wasn’t immediately known if Reeves has a lawyer.

Groups demand answers after Iranians say they were detained

SEATTLE (AP) — Civil rights groups and lawmakers are demanding information from federal officials following reports that dozens of Iranian-Americans were held up and questioned at the border as they returned to the United States. The Washington state chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations says more than 60 Iranians and Iranian-Americans were detained and questioned at the Peace Arch Border Crossing in Blaine, Washington. A U.S. Customs and Border Protection spokesman is denying reports that Iranian-Americans were detained or refused entry because of where they were born.

Teen charged in Nampa shooting that injured 15-year-old

NAMPA, Idaho (AP) — Police in Nampa say a 16-year-old has been arrested and charged with aggravated assault in connection with a shooting that injured a 15-year-old boy. The injured teenager was found by police with a gunshot wound in his leg near a Nampa elementary school on Thursday evening. Officers with the Nampa Police Department arrested the 16-year-old boy the following day.

Grand Teton park to begin killing invasive mountain goats

JACKSON, Wyo. (AP) — Grand Teton National Park officials say an operation to kill mountain goats is beginning on Sunday. The Jackson Hole News & Guide reports that aerial gunners contracted by the park will spend up to a week locating and shooting at the approximately 100 goats in the high Tetons, which includes the north and west slopes of the range’s Cathedral Group. The mountain goats are an invasive species and park officials say their eradication will help the mountain range’s struggling bighorn sheep herd. Park officials plan to close the area to the public next week.

Study: Grand Teton elk hunt not a major draw for grizzlies

JACKSON, Wyo. (AP) — Scientists have concluded that an annual elk hunt in Grand Teton National Park doesn’t draw in and concentrate large numbers of grizzly bears. Researchers say the November to December hunt probably takes place too late in the year for grizzly bears to seek out animal remains left behind by hunters. The researchers theorize many grizzly bears have denned up for winter hibernation by the time a significant number of remain have accumulated. The park holds the hunt to control elk numbers. The study took place after a grizzly mauled a hunter in 2011 and a hunter shot and killed a charging grizzly in 2012.