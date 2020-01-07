Latest Oregon news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. PST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

IRANIANS-BORDER ISSUES

Groups demand answers after Iranians say they were detained

SEATTLE (AP) — Civil rights groups and lawmakers are demanding information from federal officials following reports that dozens of Iranian-Americans were held up and questioned at the border as they returned to the United States. The Washington state chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations says more than 60 Iranians and Iranian-Americans were detained and questioned at the Peace Arch Border Crossing in Blaine, Washington. A U.S. Customs and Border Protection spokesman is denying reports that Iranian-Americans were detained or refused entry because of where they were born.

FATAL HILLSBORO SHOOTING

Officers involved in Hillsboro shooting death ID’d

HILLSBORO, Ore. (AP) — Officials have released the names of two police officers who fatally shot an armed man in Hillsboro. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports Sgt. James Haxton is a 20-year veteran of the Washington County Sheriff’s Office. Officer Christopher Taaca is a 12-year veteran of the Hillsboro Police Department, and has served 14 years in law enforcement. The two officers fired the shots that killed Stanley Hayes, 69, of Hillsboro early Thursday.

TAXI DRIVER-SEX ASSAULT

Woman accuses Oregon Taxi driver of sexual assault in suit

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — A Springfield woman has filed a $1.5 million lawsuit against Oregon Taxi and one of the company’s drivers, accusing the driver of sexual assault. The Register-Guard reports the woman told Springfield police after the 2018 alleged incident, but no charges have been filed. The Springfield police spokesperson was out of the office Monday. A call Monday to Oregon Taxi was not immediately returned and it is not known if the driver is still employed by the company. The Register-Guard does not name alleged victims of sexual assault.

AP-DRIVER HITS CHILD

Driver hits, kills middle school student in crosswalk

GRESHAM, Ore. (AP) — Police say driver hit and killed a middle school student in Gresham near the school. Gresham police Sgt. Tom Walker says the 11-year-old Dexter McCarty Middle School student was hit in a marked crosswalk on Southeast Hogan Road Monday morning. Walker says a traffic light was in his favor at the time of the crash. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports a 26-year-old man was arrested after police say he ran a red light and hit the boy. Police say he may have been impaired. The boy died at the scene.

REPORT-SEX ABUSE

Report: High sexual abuse rate at Oregon facility

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — A federal report says Oregon’s correctional facility for girls and young women had among the highest rates of sexual victimization in 2018. In the report, 42 girls and young women at Albany’s Oak Creek Youth Correctional Facility were surveyed; 14.3% reported being sexually victimized last year. That’s more than twice the national average of 7.1%, according to the Bureau of Justice Statistics. Oregon Public Broadcasting says the report does not distinguish sexual abuse reports in individual facilities made against staff versus those made against other youth.

SEATTLE PROTESTS

Police arrest 4 people in downtown Seattle protests

SEATTLE (AP) — Four people were arrested as tensions escalated at a rally by a conservative group in downtown Seattle. KOMO reports that a counter-protester was detained Sunday and arrested for a misdemeanor assault after striking another person with her fist, police said, while three men were arrested for throwing gravel and debris at officers. Seattle Police also reported that two of their cars were vandalized during the downtown protest. Several counter-protesters came face-to-face with the right-wing group Three Percenters during two scheduled demonstrations.

COAST GUARD SHIP CAPSIZES

Coast Guard boat capsizes in Oregon; all 4 crew rescued

ASTORIA, Oregon. (AP) — All four Coast Guard crew members are doing well after their boat capsized in heavy wakes near Oregon and they had to be rescued. TV station KOIN reports the 25-foot boat capsized Saturday near Pier 39 in Astoria. Another vessel responded to an urgent broadcast and recovered the entire crew from the water. The Coast Guard says everyone is doing fine. The Clatsop County Sheriff Marine Unit towed the capsized vessel to the pier. The Coast Guard is investigating the mishap and will oversee any salvage operations.

COAST GUARD-RESCUE

Coast Guard rescues man who called for help using cell phone

LONG BEACH, Wash. (AP) — The U.S. Coast Guard rescued a man off the coast of Washington state after he called for help using a cell phone. The man reported Friday afternoon that his 36-foot sailboat had lost power and the mast had fallen near Long Beach, Washington. That prevented him from going inside the cabin and caused the boat to go adrift near the Cape Disappointment bar. The Coast Guard Station Cape Disappointment responded within the hour and hoisted the man to safety. He was taken to an air station in Astoria, Oregon, unharmed.