Latest Washington news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. PST

IRANIANS-BORDER ISSUES

Groups demand answers after Iranians say they were detained

SEATTLE (AP) — Civil rights groups and lawmakers are demanding information from federal officials following reports that dozens of Iranian-Americans were held up and questioned at the border as they returned to the United States. The Washington state chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations says more than 60 Iranians and Iranian-Americans were detained and questioned at the Peace Arch Border Crossing in Blaine, Washington. A U.S. Customs and Border Protection spokesman is denying reports that Iranian-Americans were detained or refused entry because of where they were born.

SUPREME COURT SWEARING IN

New chief justice, first Native American member sworn in

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — The Washington Supreme Court has sworn in its new chief justice as well as its first Native American justice ever. The Spokesman-Review reports Justice Debra Stephens on Monday became its 57th chief justice. Stephens is a former Appeals Court judge and adjunct professor of law at Gonzaga University. Raquel Montoya-Lewis was also sworn in Monday. She was formerly a Whatcom County Superior Court judge and is a member of the Pueblo Iselta tribe of New Mexico. Stephens was elected chief justice by other members of the court after former Chief Justice Mary Fairhurst announced she was resigning to fight cancer. Gov. Jay Inslee last month named Montoya-Lewis to fill the open seat on the court.

STEVENS PASS CLOSED

Stevens Pass closed overnight due to downed trees, snow

STEVENS PASS, Wash. (AP) — The Washington State Department of Transportation has closed U.S. 2 at Stevens Pass because of winter conditions including falling trees. The agency shut down the highway between the summit at Stevens Pass and Coles Corner Monday afternoon after about a dozen trees toppled in heavy snow. Officials said Monday evening it would remain closed overnight. Crews will reevaluate the roadway around 5 a.m. Tuesday.

FATAL FIRE

2 dead following mobile home fire

KENT, Wash. (AP) — Authorities say two people were found dead following a fire at a mobile home inside a Kent, Washington, trailer park. Puget Sound Fire officials say a woman was inside the home when the fire began just before 9 a.m. Monday KOMO reports her husband was just coming home from work and saw the flames before the firefighters could arrive. He ran inside to save her, but both died in the fire. An investigation has been launched to determine what caused the blaze.

SEATTLE PROTESTS

Police arrest 4 people in downtown Seattle protests

SEATTLE (AP) — Four people were arrested as tensions escalated at a rally by a conservative group in downtown Seattle. KOMO reports that a counter-protester was detained Sunday and arrested for a misdemeanor assault after striking another person with her fist, police said, while three men were arrested for throwing gravel and debris at officers. Seattle Police also reported that two of their cars were vandalized during the downtown protest. Several counter-protesters came face-to-face with the right-wing group Three Percenters during two scheduled demonstrations.

PROPOSAL-RAIN WATER USE

Washington officials oppose island proposals for rainwater

MOUNT VERNON, Wash. (AP) — County planning officials in Washington state have opposed changes to restrictions on using rain as a primary water source for an island community. The Skagit Valley Herald reported the Skagit County Planning and Development Services Department advised county commissioners against the proposals for Guemes Island. Members of the Guemes Island Planning Advisory Committee proposed amendments to relax regulations on using rainwater as a domestic water source and to enforce existing code requiring pre-approval to dig new wells. County policy on rainwater catchment systems requires review from an engineer, which the island committee seeks to remove through the amendments.

BC-WA-HIT AND RUN-FATAL

Washington state police seeking driver in fatal hit-and-run

SHELTON, Wash. (AP) — A pedestrian was killed and police are seeking a driver following a hit-and-run accident on U.S. Highway 101 in Washington state. KOMO-TV reports emergency personnel pronounced the pedestrian dead at the scene of the accident near Shelton around 8 p.m. Sunday. The victim’s identity has not been released. Police say the pedestrian was walking on the shoulder of the road when a southbound minivan veered and struck the victim near the city about 22 miles northwest of Olympia. Investigators are seeking the driver of a white, Chevrolet Astro van.

OBIT-ROB DEAN

Rob Dean, former editor of Santa Fe New Mexican, dies at 65

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Rob Dean, a former editor who led the Santa Fe New Mexican for more than two decades, has died. The paper announced that Dean died Sunday unexpectedly at his Santa Fe home. He was 65. The cause of death has not been determined. Born and raised in Harlowton, Montana, Dean served as metro editor at the News Tribune in Tacoma, Washington, and taught journalism at Pacific Lutheran University before coming to Santa Fe. He took over the New Mexican after former owner Robert McKinney won a court decision returning control of the newspaper to him from conglomerate Gannett. Dean retired in 2013. A few years later, he was chosen to lead Searchlight New Mexico, an investigative journalism project co-founded by former New Mexican editor Ray Rivera.

COAST GUARD SHIP CAPSIZES

Coast Guard boat capsizes in Oregon; all 4 crew rescued

ASTORIA, Oregon. (AP) — All four Coast Guard crew members are doing well after their boat capsized in heavy wakes near Oregon and they had to be rescued. TV station KOIN reports the 25-foot boat capsized Saturday near Pier 39 in Astoria. Another vessel responded to an urgent broadcast and recovered the entire crew from the water. The Coast Guard says everyone is doing fine. The Clatsop County Sheriff Marine Unit towed the capsized vessel to the pier. The Coast Guard is investigating the mishap and will oversee any salvage operations.

BOEING PLANE-FAA

Boeing’s checklist of 737 Max fixes grows with wiring issue

DALLAS (AP) — You can add a potential electrical short circuit to the list of safety risks that Boeing must address before regulators let the grounded 737 Max fly again. Meanwhile, Boeing’s costs due to the Max crisis came into sharper focus as American Airlines said it has reached a deal over compensation for grounded planes. The Federal Aviation Administration recently asked Boeing to review the potential impact of all the changes it’s making to the plane. Boeing discovered that bundles of electrical wiring in the plane were too close together and might cause a short circuit that could cause a fire.