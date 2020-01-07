AP - Oregon-Northwest

Associated Press Oregon Daybook for Tuesday, Jan. 07.

The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended for publication or broadcast. You should verify any event you plan to cover.

Please keep the AP in mind when news develops. The Portland bureau is reachable at 503-228-2169. Send daybook items to Oregon@applanner.com.

To see your Daybooks and events for Oregon and other States up to 12 months ahead, speak to your bureau or sales rep about access to AP Planner, or visit http://applanner.com.

——————–

Tuesday, Jan. 07 5:00 PM Oregon Board of Forestry Subcommittee meeting – Oregon Board of Forestry Subcommittee on Federal Forests meeting to review Governor’s Council on Wildfire Response recommendations and Good Neighbor Authority updates

Location: Buildinc C, Oregon Department of Forestry, 2600 State St, Salem, OR

Weblinks: https://www.oregon.gov/odf/pages/index.aspx, https://twitter.com/ORDeptForestry

Contacts: Hilary Olivos-Rood, Oregon Board of Forestry, hilary.olivos-rood@oregon.gov, 1 503 945 7210

——————–

——————–

Wednesday, Jan. 08 9:00 AM Marion County Board of Commissioners Board Session

Location: 555 Court St NE, Salem, OR

Weblinks: http://www.co.marion.or.us/

Contacts: Brenda Koenig, Marion County Board of Commissioners Office, BKoenig@co.marion.or.us, 1 503 589 3236

——————–

——————–

Thursday, Jan. 09 7:30 AM Beaverton Mayor Denny Doyle delivers the 2020 State of the City Address

Location: Greatroom, 15900 SW Regatta Lane, Beaverton, OR

Weblinks: https://www.beavertonoregon.gov/246/State-of-the-City

Contacts: City of Beaverton PIO, publicinformation@BeavertonOregon.gov, 1 503 526 3737

——————–

Thursday, Jan. 09 – Sunday, Jan. 26 Annual Studio Ghibli Film Retrospective in Portland – 5th annual Studio Ghibli Film Retrospective, screening Studio Ghibli films to a Northwest audience. This year’s films include ‘Porco Rosso’, ‘Castle in the Sky’, ‘Spirited Away’, ‘Howl’s Moving Castle’, ‘The Wind Rises’, ‘Ponyo’ and ‘Nausicaa of the Valley of the Wind#

Weblinks: http://www.omsi.edu/, https://twitter.com/OMSI

Contacts: John Farmer, Oregon Museum of Science and Industry, jfarmer@omsi.edu, 1 503 797 4517