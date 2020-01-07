Oregon News Coverage Advisory

AP - Oregon-Northwest

OREGON-BIAS ATTACK

SALEM, Ore. — Prosecutors in Oregon say a man was charged with attempted murder and hate crimes after breaking into a motel office and attacking a 70-year-old immigrant from India who owns the business with her husband, also an immigrant. By Andrew Selsky. SENT: 334 words.

CBD OIL TREATMENT-SURGERY

PORTLAND, Ore. — An Oregon mother who took her teenage daughter out of the state for alternative treatment rather than go forward with surgery to treat a rare form of liver cancer can see her child before and after next week’s operation. SENT: 315 words.

SPORTS

BKN-TRAIL BLAZERS-RAPTORS

TORONTO— The slumping Portland Trail Blazers will try to halt their recent slide when they visit the Raptors. The Blazers have lost six of seven, and are 3-13 against opponents with winning records. The Raptors have won two of three after losing three of their previous four. By Ian Harrison. Game time 7:00 p.m. UPCOMING: 650 words, photos.

IN BRIEF:

— FATAL SHOOTING-ARRESTS: Two men have been charged with murder stemming from a shooting in Southeast Portland on Saturday.

