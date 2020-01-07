Oregon News Coverage Advisory
Our news coverage plans for Oregon. If you have questions or suggestions about the report, please call the Portland bureau at 503-228-2169. The West Regional Desk can be reached at (602) 417-2400.
A reminder, this information is not for publication or broadcast and these coverage plans are subject to change. Expected stories may not develop, or late-breaking and more newsworthy events may take precedence. Some TV and radio stations will receive broadcast versions of the stories below, along with all updates.
Oregon at 7:35 p.m.
OREGON-BIAS ATTACK
SALEM, Ore. — Prosecutors in Oregon say a man was charged with attempted murder and hate crimes after breaking into a motel office and attacking a 70-year-old immigrant from India who owns the business with her husband, also an immigrant. By Andrew Selsky. SENT: 334 words.
CBD OIL TREATMENT-SURGERY
PORTLAND, Ore. — An Oregon mother who took her teenage daughter out of the state for alternative treatment rather than go forward with surgery to treat a rare form of liver cancer can see her child before and after next week’s operation. SENT: 315 words.
COAL PLANT GENERATOR CLOSURE
PHOENIX — Oregon-based PacifiCorp has announced it plans to close one of the three generators at the Cholla coal-fired power plant in northern Arizona by the end of this year. SENT: 290 words.
SPORTS
BKN-TRAIL BLAZERS-RAPTORS
TORONTO— TCarmelo Anthony made the winning basket with four seconds remaining and the Portland Trail Blazers rallied to beat the Toronto Raptors 101-99 Tuesday night. By Ian Harrison. SENT: 480 words.
IN BRIEF:
—DRIVER HITS CHILD: Man pleads not guilty after child hit, killed in crosswalk.
— FATAL SHOOTING-ARRESTS: Two men have been charged with murder stemming from a shooting in Southeast Portland on Saturday.
—FIRE DEPARTMENT FINES: Warrenton facing fire department safety violations.
The AP-Portland, Ore.
Comments