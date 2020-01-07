Tuesday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Bandon 55, Waldport 31
Barlow 60, Lake Oswego 54
Beaverton 48, Liberty 29
Benson 66, Wilson 57
Burns 44, Lakeview 33
Catlin Gabel 60, Westside Christian 55
Central Catholic 72, Sunset 62
Chiloquin 74, Gilchrist 48
Churchill 70, North Eugene 40
College Place, Wash. 65, McLoughlin 54
Columbia Christian 63, Portland Christian 47
Coquille 64, Reedsport 41
Creswell 70, La Pine 43
Crosshill Christian 57, Perrydale 32
Crow 53, Eddyville 49
Dallas 73, Lebanon 66, 2OT
Damascus Christian 74, Country Christian 34
David Douglas 64, Newberg 56
Days Creek 52, North Douglas 31
Dayton 53, Seaside 47
De La Salle 63, Oregon Episcopal 47
Delphian High School 46, Culver 44
Douglas 65, Illinois Valley 47
Dufur 62, South Wasco County 51
East Linn Christian 47, Regis 41
Franklin 81, Century 55
Glencoe 72, Lakeridge 56
Grant 83, Roosevelt 73, OT
Gresham 70, McNary 42
Harrisburg 52, Santiam Christian 41
Henley 75, Modoc, Calif. 35
Hood River 59, St. Helens 47
Huntington 36, Harper 35
Ione/Arlington 83, Echo 17
Jefferson PDX 63, Cleveland 48
Jesuit 55, Clackamas 46
Jewell 35, C.S. Lewis 31
Jordan Valley 55, McDermitt, Nev. 35
Kennedy 72, Gervais 41
Knappa 68, Neah-Kah-Nie 43
Life Christian 45, N. Clackamas Christian 31
Lost River 60, Brookings-Harbor 56
Madison 55, Lincoln 40
Madras 64, Sisters 58
Mapleton 33, Mohawk 33, OT
Marist 42, Cascade 39
Marshfield 68, Newport 53
McKenzie 43, Alsea 42
McMinnville 53, Aloha 44
Mountainside 57, Forest Grove 49
Nestucca 37, Gaston 31
North Marion 52, Banks 39
Oakland 79, Central Linn 32
Ontario 60, Payette, Idaho 34
Open Door 76, Southwest Christian 34
Oregon City 44, La Salle 33
Paisley 54, North Lake 40
Phoenix 57, Yreka, Calif. 53
Portland Adventist 78, Horizon Christian Tualatin 55
Prairie City 57, Mitchell/Spray 34
Redmond 56, Bend 45
Richland, Wash. 85, Hermiston 62
Riddle 58, Glendale 40
River View, Wash. 65, Umatilla 45
Riverside 86, Lyle-Wishram, Wash. 9
Rogue Valley Adventist 45, Prospect 37
Santiam 71, Colton 38
Sherman 41, Horizon Christian Hood River 32
Sherwood 74, West Salem 53
Siletz Valley Early College 64, Triangle Lake 33
Silverton 53, Central 29
Siuslaw 62, Taft 51
South Medford 55, Mazama 40
Sprague 58, Canby 52
St. Paul 69, Oregon School for Deaf 34
St. Stephens Academy 64, Portland Waldorf 39
Sutherlin 39, Pleasant Hill 29
Thurston 46, Springfield 32
Tigard 74, Westview 58
Toledo 86, Myrtle Point 44
Triad School 53, Hosanna Christian 28
Trinity Lutheran 72, Central Christian 41
Tualatin 85, Centennial 36
Umpqua Valley Christian 65, Yoncalla 36
Valley Catholic 42, Estacada 19
West Albany 57, Crescent Valley 40
West Linn 84, Southridge 51
Willamette 61, North Bend 40
Woodburn 56, South Albany 50
Yamhill-Carlton 63, Warrenton 56
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Alsea 76, McKenzie 24
Baker 50, Vale 28
Bandon 55, Waldport 31
Bend 48, Redmond 18
Benson 44, Wilson 29
Brookings-Harbor 49, Lost River 34
Central Linn 28, Oakland 22
Chiloquin 53, Gilchrist 30
Churchill 44, North Eugene 34
Cleveland 62, Jefferson PDX 42
College Place, Wash. 54, McLoughlin 48
Coquille 69, Reedsport 11
Corvallis 85, North Salem 33
Country Christian 41, Damascus Christian 38
Crook County 36, Cottage Grove 30
Douglas 40, Illinois Valley 27
Dufur 46, South Wasco County 34
Eddyville 50, Crow 14
Forest Grove 55, Lake Oswego 23
Gladstone 58, Woodburn 56
Grant 73, Tigard 55
Grants Pass 42, Ashland 15
Harrisburg 54, Santiam Christian 25
Henley 70, Modoc, Calif. 46
Hermiston 47, Richland, Wash. 44
Horizon Christian Tualatin 43, Portland Adventist 42
Hosanna Christian 23, Triad School 16
Jefferson 38, Lowell 35
Jesuit 55, Clackamas 39
Jewell 32, C.S. Lewis 18
Jordan Valley 72, McDermitt, Nev. 34
Kennedy 42, Gervais 23
La Pine 40, Creswell 21
Lakeridge 73, Aloha 39
Lebanon 61, Dallas 26
Lincoln 56, Madison 32
Madras 59, Sisters 26
Marist 36, Cascade 33
McMinnville 62, Barlow 49
Mohawk 55, Mapleton 18
Monroe 51, Oakridge 22
Neah-Kah-Nie 42, Knappa 36
Nestucca 53, Gaston 19
Newberg 46, Centennial 21
Newport 32, Marshfield 20
North Douglas 45, Days Creek 27
North Lake 60, Paisley 34
Ontario 34, Homedale, Idaho 32
Oregon Episcopal 46, De La Salle 21
Pendleton 56, La Grande 53, 2OT
Perrydale 40, Crosshill Christian 13
Phoenix 52, Cascade Christian 28
Portland Christian 53, Columbia Christian 38
Powers/Pacific Co-op 53, Camas Valley 24
Prairie City 45, Mitchell/Spray 16
Rainier 38, Scio 33
Reynolds 51, Parkrose 41
Riddle 41, Glendale 40, OT
Riverside 53, Lyle, Wash. 19
Roseburg 52, Sandy 43
Santiam 40, Colton 37
Sheldon 49, Canby 33
Silverton 35, Central 32
Southridge 51, Central Catholic 50
St. Helens 45, Hood River 36
St. Mary’s Academy 58, Sherwood 16
Sutherlin 67, Pleasant Hill 37
Taft 42, Siuslaw 32
Thurston 60, Springfield 27
Toledo 60, Myrtle Point 32
Triangle Lake 53, Siletz Valley Early College 42
Trinity Lutheran 36, Central Christian 30
Tualatin 57, The Dalles 25
Umatilla 34, River View, Wash. 31
Vernonia 61, Faith Bible 53
West Albany 54, Crescent Valley 47
West Linn 76, Century 42
West Salem 54, David Douglas 30
Willamette 59, North Bend 29
Willamina 67, Blanchet Catholic 8
Yamhill-Carlton 52, Warrenton 33
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Portland Waldorf vs. St. Stephens Academy, ccd.
St. Paul vs. Oregon School for Deaf, ccd.
