Published 10:19 pm

Tuesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bandon 55, Waldport 31

Barlow 60, Lake Oswego 54

Beaverton 48, Liberty 29

Benson 66, Wilson 57

Burns 44, Lakeview 33

Catlin Gabel 60, Westside Christian 55

Central Catholic 72, Sunset 62

Chiloquin 74, Gilchrist 48

Churchill 70, North Eugene 40

College Place, Wash. 65, McLoughlin 54

Columbia Christian 63, Portland Christian 47

Coquille 64, Reedsport 41

Creswell 70, La Pine 43

Crosshill Christian 57, Perrydale 32

Crow 53, Eddyville 49

Dallas 73, Lebanon 66, 2OT

Damascus Christian 74, Country Christian 34

David Douglas 64, Newberg 56

Days Creek 52, North Douglas 31

Dayton 53, Seaside 47

De La Salle 63, Oregon Episcopal 47

Delphian High School 46, Culver 44

Douglas 65, Illinois Valley 47

Dufur 62, South Wasco County 51

East Linn Christian 47, Regis 41

Franklin 81, Century 55

Glencoe 72, Lakeridge 56

Grant 83, Roosevelt 73, OT

Gresham 70, McNary 42

Harrisburg 52, Santiam Christian 41

Henley 75, Modoc, Calif. 35

Hood River 59, St. Helens 47

Huntington 36, Harper 35

Ione/Arlington 83, Echo 17

Jefferson PDX 63, Cleveland 48

Jesuit 55, Clackamas 46

Jewell 35, C.S. Lewis 31

Jordan Valley 55, McDermitt, Nev. 35

Kennedy 72, Gervais 41

Knappa 68, Neah-Kah-Nie 43

Life Christian 45, N. Clackamas Christian 31

Lost River 60, Brookings-Harbor 56

Madison 55, Lincoln 40

Madras 64, Sisters 58

Mapleton 33, Mohawk 33, OT

Marist 42, Cascade 39

Marshfield 68, Newport 53

McKenzie 43, Alsea 42

McMinnville 53, Aloha 44

Mountainside 57, Forest Grove 49

Nestucca 37, Gaston 31

North Marion 52, Banks 39

Oakland 79, Central Linn 32

Ontario 60, Payette, Idaho 34

Open Door 76, Southwest Christian 34

Oregon City 44, La Salle 33

Paisley 54, North Lake 40

Phoenix 57, Yreka, Calif. 53

Portland Adventist 78, Horizon Christian Tualatin 55

Prairie City 57, Mitchell/Spray 34

Redmond 56, Bend 45

Richland, Wash. 85, Hermiston 62

Riddle 58, Glendale 40

River View, Wash. 65, Umatilla 45

Riverside 86, Lyle-Wishram, Wash. 9

Rogue Valley Adventist 45, Prospect 37

Santiam 71, Colton 38

Sherman 41, Horizon Christian Hood River 32

Sherwood 74, West Salem 53

Siletz Valley Early College 64, Triangle Lake 33

Silverton 53, Central 29

Siuslaw 62, Taft 51

South Medford 55, Mazama 40

Sprague 58, Canby 52

St. Paul 69, Oregon School for Deaf 34

St. Stephens Academy 64, Portland Waldorf 39

Sutherlin 39, Pleasant Hill 29

Thurston 46, Springfield 32

Tigard 74, Westview 58

Toledo 86, Myrtle Point 44

Triad School 53, Hosanna Christian 28

Trinity Lutheran 72, Central Christian 41

Tualatin 85, Centennial 36

Umpqua Valley Christian 65, Yoncalla 36

Valley Catholic 42, Estacada 19

West Albany 57, Crescent Valley 40

West Linn 84, Southridge 51

Willamette 61, North Bend 40

Woodburn 56, South Albany 50

Yamhill-Carlton 63, Warrenton 56

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Alsea 76, McKenzie 24

Baker 50, Vale 28

Bandon 55, Waldport 31

Bend 48, Redmond 18

Benson 44, Wilson 29

Brookings-Harbor 49, Lost River 34

Central Linn 28, Oakland 22

Chiloquin 53, Gilchrist 30

Churchill 44, North Eugene 34

Cleveland 62, Jefferson PDX 42

College Place, Wash. 54, McLoughlin 48

Coquille 69, Reedsport 11

Corvallis 85, North Salem 33

Country Christian 41, Damascus Christian 38

Crook County 36, Cottage Grove 30

Douglas 40, Illinois Valley 27

Dufur 46, South Wasco County 34

Eddyville 50, Crow 14

Forest Grove 55, Lake Oswego 23

Gladstone 58, Woodburn 56

Grant 73, Tigard 55

Grants Pass 42, Ashland 15

Harrisburg 54, Santiam Christian 25

Henley 70, Modoc, Calif. 46

Hermiston 47, Richland, Wash. 44

Horizon Christian Tualatin 43, Portland Adventist 42

Hosanna Christian 23, Triad School 16

Jefferson 38, Lowell 35

Jesuit 55, Clackamas 39

Jewell 32, C.S. Lewis 18

Jordan Valley 72, McDermitt, Nev. 34

Kennedy 42, Gervais 23

La Pine 40, Creswell 21

Lakeridge 73, Aloha 39

Lebanon 61, Dallas 26

Lincoln 56, Madison 32

Madras 59, Sisters 26

Marist 36, Cascade 33

McMinnville 62, Barlow 49

Mohawk 55, Mapleton 18

Monroe 51, Oakridge 22

Neah-Kah-Nie 42, Knappa 36

Nestucca 53, Gaston 19

Newberg 46, Centennial 21

Newport 32, Marshfield 20

North Douglas 45, Days Creek 27

North Lake 60, Paisley 34

Ontario 34, Homedale, Idaho 32

Oregon Episcopal 46, De La Salle 21

Pendleton 56, La Grande 53, 2OT

Perrydale 40, Crosshill Christian 13

Phoenix 52, Cascade Christian 28

Portland Christian 53, Columbia Christian 38

Powers/Pacific Co-op 53, Camas Valley 24

Prairie City 45, Mitchell/Spray 16

Rainier 38, Scio 33

Reynolds 51, Parkrose 41

Riddle 41, Glendale 40, OT

Riverside 53, Lyle, Wash. 19

Roseburg 52, Sandy 43

Santiam 40, Colton 37

Sheldon 49, Canby 33

Silverton 35, Central 32

Southridge 51, Central Catholic 50

St. Helens 45, Hood River 36

St. Mary’s Academy 58, Sherwood 16

Sutherlin 67, Pleasant Hill 37

Taft 42, Siuslaw 32

Thurston 60, Springfield 27

Toledo 60, Myrtle Point 32

Triangle Lake 53, Siletz Valley Early College 42

Trinity Lutheran 36, Central Christian 30

Tualatin 57, The Dalles 25

Umatilla 34, River View, Wash. 31

Vernonia 61, Faith Bible 53

West Albany 54, Crescent Valley 47

West Linn 76, Century 42

West Salem 54, David Douglas 30

Willamette 59, North Bend 29

Willamina 67, Blanchet Catholic 8

Yamhill-Carlton 52, Warrenton 33

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Portland Waldorf vs. St. Stephens Academy, ccd.

St. Paul vs. Oregon School for Deaf, ccd.

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

The Associated Press

