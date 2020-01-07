Skip to Content
AP - Oregon-Northwest
By
Published 9:01 pm

Tuesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bandon 55, Waldport 31

Beaverton 48, Liberty 29

Burns 44, Lakeview 33

Central Catholic 67, Sunset 60

Chiloquin 74, Gilchrist 48

Coquille 64, Reedsport 41

Creswell 70, La Pine 43

Crosshill Christian 57, Perrydale 32

Crow 53, Eddyville 49

Dayton 53, Seaside 47

Delphian High School 46, Culver 44

East Linn Christian 47, Regis 41

Franklin 81, Century 55

Harrisburg 52, Santiam Christian 41

Henley 75, Modoc, Calif. 35

Hood River 59, St. Helens 47

Huntington 36, Harper 35

Jesuit 55, Clackamas 46

Jordan Valley 55, McDermitt, Nev. 35

Kennedy 72, Gervais 41

Lost River 60, Brookings-Harbor 56

Madison 55, Lincoln 40

McMinnville 53, Aloha 44

Oakland 79, Central Linn 32

Ontario 60, Payette, Idaho 34

Phoenix 57, Yreka, Calif. 53

Prairie City 57, Mitchell/Spray 34

Redmond 56, Bend 45

Santiam 71, Colton 38

Sherwood 74, West Salem 53

South Medford 55, Mazama 40

Sprague 58, Canby 52

St. Paul 69, Oregon School for Deaf 34

Sutherlin 39, Pleasant Hill 29

Tigard 74, Westview 58

Toledo 86, Myrtle Point 44

Tualatin 85, Centennial 36

West Linn 84, Southridge 51

Yamhill-Carlton 63, Warrenton 56

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Alsea 76, McKenzie 24

Brookings-Harbor 49, Lost River 34

Chiloquin 53, Gilchrist 30

Country Christian 41, Damascus Christian 38

Dufur 46, South Wasco County 34

Eddyville 50, Crow 14

Gladstone 58, Woodburn 56

Hermiston 47, Richland, Wash. 44

Horizon Christian Tualatin 43, Portland Adventist 42

Jordan Valley 72, McDermitt, Nev. 34

La Pine 40, Creswell 21

Madras 59, Sisters 26

Marist 36, Cascade 33

McMinnville 62, Barlow 49

Mohawk 55, Mapleton 18

Monroe 51, Oakridge 22

Nestucca 53, Gaston 19

Newport 32, Marshfield 20

North Lake 60, Paisley 34

Ontario 34, Homedale, Idaho 32

Oregon Episcopal 46, De La Salle 21

Perrydale 40, Crosshill Christian 13

Phoenix 52, Cascade Christian 28

Portland Christian 53, Columbia Christian 38

Southridge 51, Central Catholic 50

Sutherlin 67, Pleasant Hill 37

West Linn 76, Century 42

Willamette 59, North Bend 29

Willamina 67, Blanchet Catholic 8

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Portland Waldorf vs. St. Stephens Academy, ccd.

St. Paul vs. Oregon School for Deaf, ccd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

The Associated Press

