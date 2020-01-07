Tuesday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Bandon 55, Waldport 31
Beaverton 48, Liberty 29
Burns 44, Lakeview 33
Central Catholic 67, Sunset 60
Chiloquin 74, Gilchrist 48
Coquille 64, Reedsport 41
Creswell 70, La Pine 43
Crosshill Christian 57, Perrydale 32
Crow 53, Eddyville 49
Dayton 53, Seaside 47
Delphian High School 46, Culver 44
East Linn Christian 47, Regis 41
Franklin 81, Century 55
Harrisburg 52, Santiam Christian 41
Henley 75, Modoc, Calif. 35
Hood River 59, St. Helens 47
Huntington 36, Harper 35
Jesuit 55, Clackamas 46
Jordan Valley 55, McDermitt, Nev. 35
Kennedy 72, Gervais 41
Lost River 60, Brookings-Harbor 56
Madison 55, Lincoln 40
McMinnville 53, Aloha 44
Oakland 79, Central Linn 32
Ontario 60, Payette, Idaho 34
Phoenix 57, Yreka, Calif. 53
Prairie City 57, Mitchell/Spray 34
Redmond 56, Bend 45
Santiam 71, Colton 38
Sherwood 74, West Salem 53
South Medford 55, Mazama 40
Sprague 58, Canby 52
St. Paul 69, Oregon School for Deaf 34
Sutherlin 39, Pleasant Hill 29
Tigard 74, Westview 58
Toledo 86, Myrtle Point 44
Tualatin 85, Centennial 36
West Linn 84, Southridge 51
Yamhill-Carlton 63, Warrenton 56
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Alsea 76, McKenzie 24
Brookings-Harbor 49, Lost River 34
Chiloquin 53, Gilchrist 30
Country Christian 41, Damascus Christian 38
Dufur 46, South Wasco County 34
Eddyville 50, Crow 14
Gladstone 58, Woodburn 56
Hermiston 47, Richland, Wash. 44
Horizon Christian Tualatin 43, Portland Adventist 42
Jordan Valley 72, McDermitt, Nev. 34
La Pine 40, Creswell 21
Madras 59, Sisters 26
Marist 36, Cascade 33
McMinnville 62, Barlow 49
Mohawk 55, Mapleton 18
Monroe 51, Oakridge 22
Nestucca 53, Gaston 19
Newport 32, Marshfield 20
North Lake 60, Paisley 34
Ontario 34, Homedale, Idaho 32
Oregon Episcopal 46, De La Salle 21
Perrydale 40, Crosshill Christian 13
Phoenix 52, Cascade Christian 28
Portland Christian 53, Columbia Christian 38
Southridge 51, Central Catholic 50
Sutherlin 67, Pleasant Hill 37
West Linn 76, Century 42
Willamette 59, North Bend 29
Willamina 67, Blanchet Catholic 8
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Portland Waldorf vs. St. Stephens Academy, ccd.
St. Paul vs. Oregon School for Deaf, ccd.
