WA–Washington Digest Advisory

BOEING PLANE-PILOT TRAINING

Boeing said Tuesday it is recommending that pilots receive training in a flight simulator before the grounded 737 Max returns to flying, a reversal of the company’s long-held position that computer-based training alone was adequate. By David Koenig. SENT: 400 words. AP Photos.

ELECTION 2020-WASHINGTON PRIMARY

SEATTLE — Thirteen Democratic candidates will appear on Washington’s March 10 presidential primary ballot. For Republicans, President Donald Trump will be the sole listed choice. SENT: 330 words.

IN BRIEF:

—FIRE DEPARTMENT FINES: Warrenton facing fire department safety violations.

—WASHINGTON FLU DEATHS: 19 flu deaths confirmed in Washington state so far.

—MINE UNION STRIKE ENDS: Company, union members from Idaho mine reach final agreement.