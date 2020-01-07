WA–Washington Digest Advisory

AP - Oregon-Northwest

BOEING PLANE-PILOT TRAINING

Boeing said Tuesday it is recommending that pilots receive training in a flight simulator before the grounded 737 Max returns to flying, a reversal of the company’s long-held position that computer-based training alone was adequate. By David Koenig. SENT: 720 words. AP Photos.

SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS BOEING PLANE

WICHITA, Kan. — The looming production shutdown of Boeing 737 Max jets is taking a toll on a key supplier. SENT: 360 words.

ELECTION 2020-WASHINGTON PRIMARY

SEATTLE — Thirteen Democratic candidates will appear on Washington’s March 10 presidential primary ballot. For Republicans, President Donald Trump will be the sole listed choice. SENT: 330 words.

IDAHO AVALANCHE

KELLOGG, Idaho. — An avalanche at an Idaho ski resort killed one person Tuesday, and rescuers dug out five others who had minor injuries, officials said. SENT: 180 words.

COAL PLANT GENERATOR CLOSURE

PHOENIX — Oregon-based PacifiCorp has announced it plans to close one of the three generators at the Cholla coal-fired power plant in northern Arizona by the end of this year. SENT: 300 words.

CBD OIL TREATMENT SURGERY

PORTLAND, Ore. — An Oregon judge has ruled that a mother who took her daughter out of the state to seek alternative treatment rather than go forward with surgery to treat a rare form of liver cancer can see her daughter before and after the operation, which is set for next week. SENT: 310 words.

SPORTS

BKC-T25 GONZAGA TEXAS TRIO

SPOKANE, Wash. — Growing up in the Dallas area, Ryan Woolridge and Admon Gilder once played together on an AAU team as kids. By Tim Booth. SENT: 810 words. With AP photos.

IN BRIEF:

—MAN KILLED SETTLEMENT: Washington county reaches deal over man killed by police.

—FIRE DEPARTMENT FINES: Warrenton facing fire department safety violations.

—WASHINGTON FLU DEATHS: 19 flu deaths confirmed in Washington state so far.

—MINE UNION STRIKE ENDS: Company, union members from Idaho mine reach final agreement.