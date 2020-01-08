Greenbrier: Fiscal 1Q Earnings Snapshot

AP - Oregon-Northwest

LAKE OSWEGO, Ore. (AP) _ Greenbrier Companies Inc. (GBX) on Wednesday reported fiscal first-quarter profit of $7.7 million.

The Lake Oswego, Oregon-based company said it had profit of 23 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for costs related to mergers and acquisitions, came to 30 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 44 cents per share.

The maker of railroad freight car equipment posted revenue of $769.4 million in the period, which topped Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $757 million.

Greenbrier expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.60 to $3 per share, with revenue expected to be $3.5 billion.

Greenbrier shares have fallen almost 4% since the beginning of the year. The stock has dropped 24% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a at https://www.zacks.com/ap/GBX