Here is the latest Oregon news from The Associated Press at 1:40 a.m. PST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Prosecutors in Oregon say a man was charged with attempted murder and hate crimes after breaking into a motel office and attacking a 70-year-old immigrant from India who owns the business with her husband, also an immigrant. The husband said his wife remains in the hospital with injuries to her throat, a broken shoulder and black eye after the Dec. 31 attack in Redmond, Oregon. Prosecutors said Tuesday that James Lamb was charged with bias counts based on statements about his desire to rid America of people like her. Her husband said they are US citizens and have have been in America for decades.,

SEATTLE (AP) — Amtrak officials say a landslide blocking the tracks has temporarily stopped train service between Seattle and Portland. The slide was reported Tuesday on the tracks between Tacoma and Lacey, Washington. Amtrak said it would provide alternate bus transportation for passengers between Portland and Seattle. Officials say regular train service will resume at 8 a.m. Thursday. More rain is expected in the lowlands before tapering early Wednesday. Rain from the past few days has brought many rivers to flood stage and increased landslide risk.

GRESHAM, Ore. (AP) — A 26-year-old man has pleaded not guilty to several charges after an 11-year-old was hit and killed in a crosswalk near his school Monday in the Portland suburb of Gresham. Garret Bergquist pleaded not guilty Tuesday to two counts of manslaughter, once count of driving under the influence of intoxicants and one count of reckless driving. Police say Bergquist ran a red light and hit Luis Medina in a marked crosswalk. Medina died at the scene. Authorities say a drug recognition evaluator who responded determined Bergquist was impaired by depressants and narcotic pain relievers and could not safely operate a motor vehicle.

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — An Oregon mother who took her teenage daughter out of the state for alternative treatment rather than go forward with surgery to treat a rare form of liver cancer can see her child before and after next week’s operation. A Clackamas County judge ruled Monday that Christine Dixon can visit with Kylee Dixon before the operation and be with her afterwards despite a previous no-contact order from the court. The Dixons traveled to Las Vegas in June after prosecutors say Christine Dixon refused to turn Kylee over to state welfare officials for treatment.