Here is the latest Washington news from The Associated Press at 1:40 a.m. PST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

SEATTLE (AP) — Amtrak officials say a landslide blocking the tracks has temporarily stopped train service between Seattle and Portland. The slide was reported Tuesday on the tracks between Tacoma and Lacey, Washington. Amtrak said it would provide alternate bus transportation for passengers between Portland and Seattle. Officials say regular train service will resume at 8 a.m. Thursday. More rain is expected in the lowlands before tapering early Wednesday. Rain from the past few days has brought many rivers to flood stage and increased landslide risk.

SEATTLE (AP) — Thirteen Democratic candidates will appear on Washington’s March 10 presidential primary ballot. For Republicans, President Donald Trump will be the sole listed choice. The primary lineups were announced by the state Democratic and Republican parties on Monday, ahead of a deadline to submit candidate lists to the secretary of state’s office. The Democrats – including front runners like former Vice President Joe Biden and Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren – will compete for a share of Washington’s 107 delegates to the 2020 Democratic National Convention this summer in Milwaukee, where the party will officially nominate its candidate to take on Trump.

KELLOGG, Idaho (AP) — Officials say an avalanche at an Idaho ski resort killed one person, and rescuers dug out five others who had minor injuries. Silver Mountain Resort confirmed the death and injuries in a Facebook post Tuesday. It says searchers are still combing through the snow with probes and rescue dogs. The sheriff’s office said it had received reports of up to three separate avalanches on Silver Mountain in northern Idaho. KHQ-TV reports that an avalanche warning has been in effect in higher elevations of multiple north Idaho counties.

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — A court has found that a Grant County lawyer and a business owner violated campaign finance law during the 2014 campaign for Grant County prosecutor. Thurston County Superior Court Judge John Skinder ruled that Moses Lake businessman Ken Greene and attorney Jerry Moberg were responsible for sending mailers to thousands of voters three weeks before the election. The mailers attacked candidate Garth Dano, who won the race. Attorney General Bob Ferguson sued the pair in 2017. A trial to determine their financial penalties for the violations is set for Jan. 24.