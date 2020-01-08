Here is the latest Washington, Oregon and Alaska sports news from The Associated Press

AP - Oregon-Northwest

TORONTO (AP) — Carmelo Anthony made the winning basket with four seconds remaining and the Portland Trail Blazers rallied to beat the Toronto Raptors 101-99. Anthony scored 28 points, Damian Lillard had 20 and Hassan Whiteside added 14 points and 16 rebounds for the Trail Blazers, who snapped a four-game losing streak in Toronto and won for the second time in 10 meetings with the Raptors. Kyle Lowry had 24 points and 10 rebounds, and Serge Ibaka added 17 points and 11 rebounds for the injury-ravaged Raptors.

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Gonzaga is the No. 1 team in the country and it has been boosted by the additions of Ryan Woolridge and Admon Gilder, two Texans playing their final year of college basketball. Gilder transferred from Texas A&M. Woolridge transferred from North Texas. Both are averaging 10 points per game for the top-ranked Zags. There’s one other Texan on the team in forward Drew Timme. They’ve become an important Texas trio for the Bulldogs.