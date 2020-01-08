AP - Oregon-Northwest

Associated Press Idaho Daybook for Wednesday, Jan. 08.

Wednesday, Jan. 08 5:30 PM Idaho PUC workshop and hearing on water rate request – Idaho Public Utilities Commission public workshop and hearing regarding a request from the Morning View Water Company to increase its rates and charges for water service

Location: Jefferson County Courthouse, 210 Courthouse Way, Rigby, ID

Weblinks: http://puc.idaho.gov

Contacts: Adam Rush, Idaho Public Utilities Commission, adam.rush@puc.idaho.gov, 1 208 334 0339