Idaho News Coverage Advisory

MISSING KIDS-SUSPICIOUS DEATHS

BOISE — Two dead spouses, two missing kids and rumors of a cult. Confusion is growing around a series of mysterious deaths and the disappearances of a 7-year-old boy and 17-year-old girl that tie back to a couple who have since vanished themselves. Joshua “JJ” Vallow and Tylee Ryan haven’t been seen since September. Lori Vallow and her husband, Chad Daybell, never reported them missing and disappeared soon after being questioned about the children. What has followed is a twisted tale spanning two states that revealed the deaths of both their previous spouses, the couple’s doomsday beliefs and children who slowly slipped away from relatives who are desperate to find them. By Rebecca Boone. UPCOMING: 1100 words. WITH AP photos.

WILDFIRE HELP-AUSTRALIA

BOISE — U.S. officials said Tuesday they’re planning to send at least another 100 firefighters to Australia to join 159 already in the country battling wildfires that have killed 25 people and destroyed 2,000 homes. The National Interagency Fire Center in Boise, Idaho, said that 90 firefighters including on-the-ground hand crews left in recent days to fight fires that have scorched an area twice the size of the U.S. state of Maryland. By Keith Ridler. SENT: 400 words.

IDAHO AVALANCHE

KELLOGG — Officials were searching Wednesday for a missing skier at an Idaho resort where a series of avalanches killed two skiers and injured five others the day before. The Silver Mountain Resort was closed Wednesday “to focus all available resources on the search,” the resort said on Facebook. The resort said it received a telephone call Wednesday morning from a concerned family member of the missing skier. SENT: 400 words. Developing.

TRAVEL-OLD WEST-TOMBSTONE

TOMBSTONE, Ariz. — “Bang!” “Bang!” “Bang!” And several more “bangs!” — the gunshots in this reenacted shootout happened so quickly I couldn’t keep count. “That was it,” said the actor playing lawman Doc Holliday at the OK Corral’s several-times-a-day show about what may be the most famous gun battle in the Old West. “Over before it even started.” By Peter Prengaman. SENT: 1050 words. WITH AP Photos.

BKW—BASKETBALL-ASSISTANT-LEAVE-LAWSUIT

BOISE — Officials at Boise State University in Idaho have placed the college’s assistant women’s basketball coach on administrative leave after discovering he faces a lawsuit alleging sexual abuse and harassment of a player at his previous job. Assistant coach Cody Butler was sued in May by a former women’s basketball player at Yakima Valley College in Washington state, the Idaho Statesman newspaper Tuesday. SENT: 300 words.

IDAHO HEALTH INSURANCE: Idaho exchange enrollment dips due to Medicaid expansion

POLICE-SUSPECT SHOT: Sheriff: Suspect shot, wounded after shooting at police