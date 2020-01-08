Latest Idaho news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. MST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

AP-US WILDFIRE HELP-AUSTRALIA

US sends more firefighters to help battle Australia blazes

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — The U.S. is planning to send at least 100 more firefighters to Australia to join 159 already there battling blazes that have killed 25 people and destroyed 2,000 homes. The National Interagency Fire Center in Boise, Idaho, said 90 firefighters including on-the-ground hand crews have left in recent days to fight fires that have scorched an area twice the size of the U.S. state of Maryland. Another 100 firefighters are are expected to fly out next week. Australian officials have requested the firefighters as part of a reciprocal deal that had 138 Australians coming to the U.S. to fight wildfires in 2018.

SUSPICIOUS DEATHS-MISSING KIDS

Family members offer reward for info about missing children

Relatives of two missing children are offering a $20,000 reward for information leading to the recovery of Joshua “JJ” Vallow and Tylee Ryan. Larry and Kay Woodcock, JJ’s grandparents, made the announcement in Rexburg, Idaho, on Tuesday after meeting with local and federal law enforcement. Seven-year-old JJ Vallow and 17-year-old Tylee Ryan haven’t been seen since September, and authorities say the children’s mother, Lori Daybell, and her new husband, Chad Daybell, have refused to cooperate with investigators and have repeatedly lied about where the children are. The Daybells’ whereabouts is currently unknown.

IDAHO AVALANCHE

1 dead, 5 rescued from avalanche at Idaho ski area

KELLOGG, Idaho (AP) — Officials say an avalanche at an Idaho ski resort killed one person, and rescuers dug out five others who had minor injuries. Silver Mountain Resort confirmed the death and injuries in a Facebook post Tuesday. It says searchers are still combing through the snow with probes and rescue dogs. The sheriff’s office said it had received reports of up to three separate avalanches on Silver Mountain in northern Idaho. KHQ-TV reports that an avalanche warning has been in effect in higher elevations of multiple north Idaho counties.

AP-ID-TRANSPARENT BUDGET-IDAHO

Idaho lawmakers aim for transparency in budgeting process

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — The co-chairmen of the Legislature’s powerful budget-setting committee are backing Republican Idaho Gov. Brad Little’s call for “transparent budgeting.” Republican Sen. Steve Bair and Republican Rep. Rick Youngblood said Tuesday the change is long overdue and will provide a more accurate picture of the state’s budget. The Joint Finance-Appropriations Committee they co-chair for the next six weeks will be going over state agency budgets that are being trimmed 1% this year and 2% next year. The change means lump-sum transfers of money will have to be broken down into clearly defined line-item entries.

MINE UNION STRIKE ENDS

Company, union members from Idaho mine reach final agreement

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Members of a union representing workers at an Idaho mine have voted in favor of a settlement agreement ending a two-and-half year strike. The Spokesman-Review reported Monday that United Steelworkers Local 5114 accepted a proposal by Hecla Mining Company after voting 86-78 in favor of the agreement. Union officials say the agreement comes after a tentative proposal was rejected by a majority of union members in November. Officials say the union represents about 200 workers at the Lucky Friday Mine near Mullan, Idaho. Company officials say employees are expected to return in stages and be provided reasonable accommodations.

DERAILED TRAIN-DIESEL LEAK

Divers to remove fuel from derailed train in Idaho river

BONNERS FERRY, Idaho (AP) — Idaho authorities have confirmed two engines are still in a northern Idaho river after a rock slide derailed a train on New Year’s Day. The Spokesman-Review reported that a crew of divers began the process of removing about 1,900 gallons of fuel from a submerged locomotive Monday. Officials say the other locomotive is on the river bank. Authorities say the rock slide derailed three locomotives and six empty rail cars Wednesday before the locomotives began leaking fuel into the Kootenai River. Environmental Protection Agency officials have setup thousands of feet of containment boom in the water to protect environmentally sensitive areas.