Latest Oregon news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. PST

OREGON-BIAS ATTACK

Man charged with hate crimes in beating of 70-year-old woman

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Prosecutors in Oregon say a man was charged with attempted murder and hate crimes after breaking into a motel office and attacking a 70-year-old immigrant from India who owns the business with her husband, also an immigrant. The husband said his wife remains in the hospital with injuries to her throat, a broken shoulder and black eye after the Dec. 31 attack in Redmond, Oregon. Prosecutors said Tuesday that James Lamb was charged with bias counts based on statements about his desire to rid America of people like her. Her husband said they are US citizens and have have been in America for decades.,

NORTHWEST STORMS

Landslide stops Amtrak service between Seattle, Portland

SEATTLE (AP) — Amtrak officials say a landslide blocking the tracks has temporarily stopped train service between Seattle and Portland. The slide was reported Tuesday on the tracks between Tacoma and Lacey, Washington. Amtrak said it would provide alternate bus transportation for passengers between Portland and Seattle. Officials say regular train service will resume at 8 a.m. Thursday. More rain is expected in the lowlands before tapering early Wednesday. Rain from the past few days has brought many rivers to flood stage and increased landslide risk.

DRIVER HITS CHILD

Man pleads not guilty after child hit, killed in crosswalk

GRESHAM, Ore. (AP) — A 26-year-old man has pleaded not guilty to several charges after an 11-year-old was hit and killed in a crosswalk near his school Monday in the Portland suburb of Gresham. Garret Bergquist pleaded not guilty Tuesday to two counts of manslaughter, once count of driving under the influence of intoxicants and one count of reckless driving. Police say Bergquist ran a red light and hit Luis Medina in a marked crosswalk. Medina died at the scene. Authorities say a drug recognition evaluator who responded determined Bergquist was impaired by depressants and narcotic pain relievers and could not safely operate a motor vehicle.

CBD OIL TREATMENT-SURGERY

Mom who fled with teen to avoid cancer surgery can see her

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — An Oregon mother who took her teenage daughter out of the state for alternative treatment rather than go forward with surgery to treat a rare form of liver cancer can see her child before and after next week’s operation. A Clackamas County judge ruled Monday that Christine Dixon can visit with Kylee Dixon before the operation and be with her afterwards despite a previous no-contact order from the court. The Dixons traveled to Las Vegas in June after prosecutors say Christine Dixon refused to turn Kylee over to state welfare officials for treatment.

FATAL SHOOTING-ARRESTS

2 men arrested, charged in Portland fatal shooting

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Two men have been charged with murder stemming from a shooting in Southeast Portland on Saturday. KATU-TV reports 19-year-old Christopher Watkins and 20-year-old Timothy Burks, are each facing one count of second-degree murder after police say they intentionally caused the death of DeAndre Rouse. Officers responded to the area shortly after 5 a.m. Saturday. Officers found Rouse dead. Authorities later located and arrested Burks, who police say was bleeding from a gunshot wound. Watkins was found later Saturday and arrested after authorities learned he had been picked up using a ride-sharing app. It wasn’t immediately known if they have lawyers.

FIRE DEPARTMENT FINES

Warrenton facing fire department safety violations

WARRENTON, Ore. (AP) — The city of Warrenton faces nearly $11,000 in fines from the state for safety violations at the Warrenton Fire Department. The Daily Astorian reports the state Occupational Safety and Health Administration initiated an investigation after anonymous complaints. It fined the city $7,500 for not ensuring a proper respiratory protection program, $2,100 for not ensuring employees wore the right protective equipment, $420 for improper training, $420 for not maintaining a safety committee, $180 for a lack of equipment inspections and $180 for not keeping a hazard communication program. Fire Chief Tim Demers resigned amid the investigation. The findings come after the city hired former deputy fire chief and volunteer Brian Alsbury to replace Demers.

IRANIANS-BORDER ISSUES

Groups demand answers after Iranians say they were detained

SEATTLE (AP) — Civil rights groups and lawmakers are demanding information from federal officials following reports that dozens of Iranian-Americans were held up and questioned at the border as they returned to the United States. The Washington state chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations says more than 60 Iranians and Iranian-Americans were detained and questioned at the Peace Arch Border Crossing in Blaine, Washington. A U.S. Customs and Border Protection spokesman is denying reports that Iranian-Americans were detained or refused entry because of where they were born.

FATAL HILLSBORO SHOOTING

Officers involved in Hillsboro shooting death ID’d

HILLSBORO, Ore. (AP) — Officials have released the names of two police officers who fatally shot an armed man in Hillsboro. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports Sgt. James Haxton is a 20-year veteran of the Washington County Sheriff’s Office. Officer Christopher Taaca is a 12-year veteran of the Hillsboro Police Department, and has served 14 years in law enforcement. The two officers fired the shots that killed Stanley Hayes, 69, of Hillsboro early Thursday.