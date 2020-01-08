Latest Washington news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. PST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

NORTHWEST STORMS

Landslide stops Amtrak service between Seattle, Portland

SEATTLE (AP) — Amtrak officials say a landslide blocking the tracks has temporarily stopped train service between Seattle and Portland. The slide was reported Tuesday on the tracks between Tacoma and Lacey, Washington. Amtrak said it would provide alternate bus transportation for passengers between Portland and Seattle. Officials say regular train service will resume at 8 a.m. Thursday. More rain is expected in the lowlands before tapering early Wednesday. Rain from the past few days has brought many rivers to flood stage and increased landslide risk.

ELECTION 2020-WASHINGTON PRIMARY

13 on Washington’s March presidential primary ballot

SEATTLE (AP) — Thirteen Democratic candidates will appear on Washington’s March 10 presidential primary ballot. For Republicans, President Donald Trump will be the sole listed choice. The primary lineups were announced by the state Democratic and Republican parties on Monday, ahead of a deadline to submit candidate lists to the secretary of state’s office. The Democrats – including front runners like former Vice President Joe Biden and Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren – will compete for a share of Washington’s 107 delegates to the 2020 Democratic National Convention this summer in Milwaukee, where the party will officially nominate its candidate to take on Trump.

IDAHO AVALANCHE

1 dead, 5 rescued from avalanche at Idaho ski area

KELLOGG, Idaho (AP) — Officials say an avalanche at an Idaho ski resort killed one person, and rescuers dug out five others who had minor injuries. Silver Mountain Resort confirmed the death and injuries in a Facebook post Tuesday. It says searchers are still combing through the snow with probes and rescue dogs. The sheriff’s office said it had received reports of up to three separate avalanches on Silver Mountain in northern Idaho. KHQ-TV reports that an avalanche warning has been in effect in higher elevations of multiple north Idaho counties.

BC-GRANT COUNTY-CAMPAIGN FINANCE

Court: Lawyer, businessman broke campaign finance law

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — A court has found that a Grant County lawyer and a business owner violated campaign finance law during the 2014 campaign for Grant County prosecutor. Thurston County Superior Court Judge John Skinder ruled that Moses Lake businessman Ken Greene and attorney Jerry Moberg were responsible for sending mailers to thousands of voters three weeks before the election. The mailers attacked candidate Garth Dano, who won the race. Attorney General Bob Ferguson sued the pair in 2017. A trial to determine their financial penalties for the violations is set for Jan. 24.

WASHINGTON-FLU DEATHS

19 flu deaths confirmed in Washington state so far

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — The state Department of Health reports 19 deaths have been confirmed from the flu in Washington state so far this season, including two children who died. The latest update from health officials says flu activity in the state is elevated, with more than 1,800 patients reporting flu-like systems during the last week of December alone – the most recent period for which data is available. Ten outbreaks of flu-like sickness also have been reported at long-term care facilities in the state so far in the 2019-2020 season to date.

MAN KILLED-SETTLEMENT

Washington county reaches deal over man killed by police

EVERETT, Wash. (AP) — A Washington state county has approved a $1 million settlement with the family of a man who was shot and killed by a sheriff’s deputy. The Daily Herald reports the Snohomish County Council voted to approve the agreement Monday. Authorities say 24-year-old Nickolas Peters was shot and killed following a car chase by Snohomish County sheriff’s deputies in October 2018. Peters’ family filed a lawsuit last summer seeking $20 million in damages through a jury trial. The county admitted no wrongdoing and the family agreed to drop all claims against the county as part of the settlement.

CBD OIL TREATMENT-SURGERY

Mom who fled with teen to avoid cancer surgery can see her

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — An Oregon mother who took her teenage daughter out of the state for alternative treatment rather than go forward with surgery to treat a rare form of liver cancer can see her child before and after next week’s operation. A Clackamas County judge ruled Monday that Christine Dixon can visit with Kylee Dixon before the operation and be with her afterwards despite a previous no-contact order from the court. The Dixons traveled to Las Vegas in June after prosecutors say Christine Dixon refused to turn Kylee over to state welfare officials for treatment.

MINE UNION STRIKE ENDS

Company, union members from Idaho mine reach final agreement

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Members of a union representing workers at an Idaho mine have voted in favor of a settlement agreement ending a two-and-half year strike. The Spokesman-Review reported Monday that United Steelworkers Local 5114 accepted a proposal by Hecla Mining Company after voting 86-78 in favor of the agreement. Union officials say the agreement comes after a tentative proposal was rejected by a majority of union members in November. Officials say the union represents about 200 workers at the Lucky Friday Mine near Mullan, Idaho. Company officials say employees are expected to return in stages and be provided reasonable accommodations.

FIRE DEPARTMENT FINES

Warrenton facing fire department safety violations

WARRENTON, Ore. (AP) — The city of Warrenton faces nearly $11,000 in fines from the state for safety violations at the Warrenton Fire Department. The Daily Astorian reports the state Occupational Safety and Health Administration initiated an investigation after anonymous complaints. It fined the city $7,500 for not ensuring a proper respiratory protection program, $2,100 for not ensuring employees wore the right protective equipment, $420 for improper training, $420 for not maintaining a safety committee, $180 for a lack of equipment inspections and $180 for not keeping a hazard communication program. Fire Chief Tim Demers resigned amid the investigation. The findings come after the city hired former deputy fire chief and volunteer Brian Alsbury to replace Demers.

IRANIANS-BORDER ISSUES

Groups demand answers after Iranians say they were detained

SEATTLE (AP) — Civil rights groups and lawmakers are demanding information from federal officials following reports that dozens of Iranian-Americans were held up and questioned at the border as they returned to the United States. The Washington state chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations says more than 60 Iranians and Iranian-Americans were detained and questioned at the Peace Arch Border Crossing in Blaine, Washington. A U.S. Customs and Border Protection spokesman is denying reports that Iranian-Americans were detained or refused entry because of where they were born.