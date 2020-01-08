No. 1 Gonzaga looks to extend streak vs San Diego

AP - Oregon-Northwest

No. 1 Gonzaga (16-1, 2-0) vs. San Diego (7-10, 0-2)

Jenny Craig Pavilion, San Diego; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 1 Gonzaga looks for its 11th straight win in the head-to-head series over San Diego. Gonzaga has won by an average of 23 points in its last 10 wins over the Toreros. San Diego’s last win in the series came on Feb. 22, 2014, a 69-66 win.

SQUAD LEADERSHIP: San Diego’s Braun Hartfield has averaged 13.1 points and 6.1 rebounds while Joey Calcaterra has put up 13.2 points. For the Bulldogs, Filip Petrusev has averaged 16.6 points and 8.1 rebounds while Corey Kispert has put up 14.3 points and 4.3 rebounds.BRILLIANT BRAUN: Hartfield has connected on 34.2 percent of the 73 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 11 of 17 over the last three games. He’s also made 56.9 percent of his foul shots this season.

SLIPPING AT 70: San Diego is 0-7 this year when it allows 70 points or more and 7-3 when holding opponents to fewer than 70.

FLOOR SPACING: Gonzaga’s Kispert has attempted 101 3-pointers and connected on 41.6 percent of them, and is 13 for 29 over his past five games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Gonzaga offense has scored 87.5 points per game, the highest figure in Division I. San Diego has only averaged 66.9 points per game, which ranks 239th nationally.

