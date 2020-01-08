Oregon News Coverage Advisory

AP - Oregon-Northwest

Our news coverage plans for Oregon. If you have questions or suggestions about the report, please call the Portland bureau at 503-228-2169. The West Regional Desk can be reached at (602) 417-2400.

A reminder, this information is not for publication or broadcast and these coverage plans are subject to change. Expected stories may not develop, or late-breaking and more newsworthy events may take precedence. Some TV and radio stations will receive broadcast versions of the stories below, along with all updates.

Oregon at 1:05 p.m.

CHURCH ABUSE LAWSUIT

SALEM, Ore. — An Oregon woman is suing the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints for $9.54 million after her husband’s confession to church leaders led to his arrest, conviction and imprisonment on child sexual abuse charges. SENT: 280 words.

SALEM HOMELESS CRISIS, AP Member Exchange

SALEM, Ore. — Salem’s homeless camping ban may have backfired. By Jonathan Bach of the Statesman Journal. SENT: 1920 words.

SPORTS

FBC—OREGON ST SMITH

CORVALLIS, Ore. — Oregon State coach Jonathan Smith has received a three-year contract extension that would keep him with the Beavers through the 2025 season. SENT: 220 words. With AP photos.

IN BRIEF:

—CRANE COLLAPSE LAWSUITS: Families of 2 Seattle crane collapse victims sue companies.

—DAYCARE DEATH: Police investigating death of infant at Hillsboro day care.

—STOLEN YACHT CRASHED-ARREST: Police arrest suspect in stolen boat crash on Columbia River.

—NORTHWEST STORMS: Landslide stops Amtrak service between Seattle, Portland.

The AP-Portland, Ore.