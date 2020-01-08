Schnitzer Steel: Fiscal 1Q Earnings Snapshot

AP - Oregon-Northwest

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) _ Schnitzer Steel Industries Inc. (SCHN) on Wednesday reported a fiscal first-quarter loss of $7 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Portland, Oregon-based company said it had a loss of 26 cents. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 17 cents per share.

The recycler of ferrous and nonferrous scrap metal posted revenue of $405.6 million in the period.

Schnitzer Steel shares have dropped slightly since the beginning of the year. The stock has dropped roughly 5% in the last 12 months.

