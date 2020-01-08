WA–Washington Digest Advisory

AP - Oregon-Northwest

IDAHO-AVALANCHE

KELLOGG, Idaho — Officials were searching Wednesday for a missing skier at an Idaho resort where a series of avalanches killed two skiers and injured five others the day before. SENT: 400 words. With AP photos.

CRANE COLLAPSE-LAWSUIT

SEATTLE — Family members of two of the four people killed in the April crane collapse site have filed wrongful death suits against companies involved in crane operations at the South Lake Union construction site. SENT: 260 words.

BKW—NATIONAL TEAM-STEWART

Breanna Stewart is set to return to competition when she leads USA Basketball against her alma mater at the end of month. SENT: 200 words.

FBN—SEAHAWKS-DK’S DAY

RENTON, Wash. — The Seattle Seahawks believed back in April they landed a draft steal when DK Metcalf dropped to the second round. While he grabbed headlines with 160 yards receiving in the opening round of the playoffs, Metcalf’s rookie season has been an all-around success. By Tim Booth. UPCOMING: 700 words. By 5 p.m. PT.

BKW-BASKETBALL ASSISTANT LEAVE-LAWSUIT

BOISE, Idaho — Officials at Boise State University in Idaho have placed the college’s assistant women’s basketball coach on administrative leave after discovering he faces a lawsuit alleging sexual abuse and harassment of a player at his previous job. SENT: 340 words.

—SCHOOL PRINCIPAL-MOLESTATION: Former Bainbridge principal pleads not guilty to molestation

—ALLEGED NURSE SEXUAL MISCONDUCT: Washington state nurse accused of sexual misconduct.

—BODY YAKAMA NATION WOMAN: Body found near Columbia believed to be missing Yakama woman.

—STOLEN YACHT CRASHED ARREST: Police arrest suspect in stolen boat crash on Columbia River.

—BODIES FOUND: Investigation after burned bodies found in hop yard.