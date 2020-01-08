WA–Washington Digest Advisory 8:30 am

AP - Oregon-Northwest

IDAHO-AVALANCHE

KELLOGG, Idaho — Officials at a northern Idaho ski resort say they have recovered the body of a second skier who was killed in an avalanche that also injured five skiers. DEVELOPING.

CRANE COLLAPSE-LAWSUIT

SEATTLE — Family members of two of the four people killed in the April crane collapse site have filed wrongful death suits against companies involved in crane operations at the South Lake Union construction site. SENT: 260 words.

SPORTS

FBN—SEAHAWKS-DK’S DAY

RENTON, Wash. — The Seattle Seahawks believed back in April they landed a draft steal when DK Metcalf dropped to the second round. While he grabbed headlines with 160 yards receiving in the opening round of the playoffs, Metcalf’s rookie season has been an all-around success. By Tim Booth. UPCOMING: 700 words. By 4 p.m. PT.

BKW-BASKETBALL ASSISTANT LEAVE-LAWSUIT

BOISE, Idaho — Officials at Boise State University in Idaho have placed the college’s assistant women’s basketball coach on administrative leave after discovering he faces a lawsuit alleging sexual abuse and harassment of a player at his previous job. SENT: 340 words.