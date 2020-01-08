AP - Oregon-Northwest

Associated Press Washington Daybook for Wednesday, Jan. 08.

The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended for publication or broadcast. You should verify any event you plan to cover.

Please keep the AP in mind when news develops. The Seattle bureau is reachable at 206-682-1812. Send daybook items to apseattle@ap.org.

To see your Daybooks and events for Washington and other States up to 12 months ahead, speak to your bureau or sales rep about access to AP Planner, or visit http://applanner.com.

——————–

Wednesday, Jan. 08 6:00 PM City Club Tacoma hosts state legislators for 2020 legislative preview – City Club Tacoma hosts 2020 Legislative Preview and dinner program, discussing the 2019 legislative session and what is to come in 2020. Speakers include Washington State Reps. Laurie Jinkins and J.T. Wilcox, and State Sens. Steve O’Ban and Emily Randall

Location: Wheelock Student Center, N 15th St, Tacoma, WA

Weblinks: https://www.cityclubtacoma.org/, https://twitter.com/cityclubtacoma

Contacts: City Club Tacoma , office@cityclubtacoma.org

——————–

Wednesday, Jan. 08 6:00 PM VPS holds public meeting on construction of new elementary school – Vancouver Public Schools holds the first of five public meetings to give the community an opportunity to provide input on the construction of a new elementary school

Location: Minnehaha Elementary, 2800 NE 54th St #1945, Vancouver, WA

Weblinks: https://vansd.org/, https://twitter.com/VancouverSD

Contacts: Todd Horenstein, Vancouver Public Schools, todd.horenstein@vansd.org, 1 360 313 1040

——————–

CORPORATE DATA

——————–

Wednesday, Jan. 08

Weblinks: http://www.paccar.com/news

Contacts: Ken Hastings, PACCAR Inc Investor Relations, investor.relations@paccar.com, 1 425 468 7530

——————–

Wednesday, Jan. 08 December Sales

Weblinks: http://phx.corporate-ir.net/phoenix.zhtml?c=83830&p=irol-irhome

Contacts: Jeff Elliott / Richard Galanti, Costco Wholesale Corp Investor Relations, investor@costco.com, 1 425 313 8264 / 8203

——————–

——————–

Thursday, Jan. 09 – Sunday, Jan. 12 MLA annual convention – Modern Language Association annual convention, themed ‘Being Human’. Events take place at the Washington State Convention Center and the Sheraton Grand Seattle

Location: Seattle, WA

Weblinks: http://www.mla.org/homepage

Contacts: Mona Finston, Geoffrey Knox & Associates, mfinston@geoffreyknox.com, 1 646 692 4997

——————–

Thursday, Jan. 09 – Friday, Jan. 10 Eastern Washington Ag Expo

Location: HAPO Center, 6600 Burden Blvd, Pasco, WA

Weblinks: http://www.easternwaagexpo.com/, https://twitter.com/pascochamber

Contacts: Pasco Chamber of Commerce, 1 509 547 9755