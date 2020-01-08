Washington Daybook
Associated Press Washington Daybook for Wednesday, Jan. 08.
Wednesday, Jan. 08 6:00 PM City Club Tacoma hosts state legislators for 2020 legislative preview – City Club Tacoma hosts 2020 Legislative Preview and dinner program, discussing the 2019 legislative session and what is to come in 2020. Speakers include Washington State Reps. Laurie Jinkins and J.T. Wilcox, and State Sens. Steve O’Ban and Emily Randall
Location: Wheelock Student Center, N 15th St, Tacoma, WA
Wednesday, Jan. 08 6:00 PM VPS holds public meeting on construction of new elementary school – Vancouver Public Schools holds the first of five public meetings to give the community an opportunity to provide input on the construction of a new elementary school
Location: Minnehaha Elementary, 2800 NE 54th St #1945, Vancouver, WA
Wednesday, Jan. 08
Wednesday, Jan. 08 December Sales
Thursday, Jan. 09 – Sunday, Jan. 12 MLA annual convention – Modern Language Association annual convention, themed ‘Being Human’. Events take place at the Washington State Convention Center and the Sheraton Grand Seattle
Location: Seattle, WA
Thursday, Jan. 09 – Friday, Jan. 10 Eastern Washington Ag Expo
Location: HAPO Center, 6600 Burden Blvd, Pasco, WA
