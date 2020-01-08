Skip to Content
AP - Oregon-Northwest
By
Published 9:27 pm

Wednesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Columbia 42, Ridgevue 35

Lewiston 58, Moscow 55

Post Falls 72, Rogers (Spokane), Wash. 51

Richfield 65, Hansen 62

Teton 77, Jackson Hole, Wyo. 41

Valley 51, Raft River 34

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Blackfoot 47, Thunder Ridge 38

Bonneville 48, Madison 23

Century 41, Burley 34

Declo 46, American Falls 45

Highland 37, Pocatello 26

Kellogg 62, Priest River 20

Lake City 60, Sandpoint 42

Marsh Valley 32, South Fremont 31

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

The Associated Press

