Wednesday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Columbia 42, Ridgevue 35
Lewiston 58, Moscow 55
Post Falls 72, Rogers (Spokane), Wash. 51
Richfield 65, Hansen 62
Teton 77, Jackson Hole, Wyo. 41
Valley 51, Raft River 34
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Blackfoot 47, Thunder Ridge 38
Bonneville 48, Madison 23
Century 41, Burley 34
Declo 46, American Falls 45
Highland 37, Pocatello 26
Kellogg 62, Priest River 20
Lake City 60, Sandpoint 42
Marsh Valley 32, South Fremont 31
