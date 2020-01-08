Wednesday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Federal Way 54, Auburn Riverside 49
Gig Harbor 54, Capital 34
Hazen 50, Kentlake 29
Kentwood 51, Kennedy 43
Lynden 97, Bellingham 57
Marysville-Getchell 70, Meadowdale 60
Marysville-Pilchuck 52, Archbishop Murphy 46
Mountlake Terrace 63, Arlington 53
Pomeroy 62, Colton 53
Post Falls, Idaho 72, Rogers (Spokane) 51
Ridgefield 61, R.A. Long 48
Stanwood 64, Shorewood 48
Winlock 62, Onalaska 46
Yelm 70, Timberline 51
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Black Hills 67, W. F. West 61
Capital 51, Gig Harbor 40
Eastside Catholic 83, Cleveland 27
Inglemoor 65, Bothell 41
Issaquah 64, Mount Si 26
Kentwood 51, Kennedy 43
Lakeside (Seattle) 36, Ballard 33
Pomeroy 47, Colton 20
Sammamish 47, Mercer Island 43
Seattle Prep 70, Lincoln 10
Tumwater 72, Aberdeen 19
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/