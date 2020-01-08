Skip to Content
AP - Oregon-Northwest
Published 9:37 pm

Wednesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Federal Way 54, Auburn Riverside 49

Gig Harbor 54, Capital 34

Hazen 50, Kentlake 29

Kentwood 51, Kennedy 43

Lynden 97, Bellingham 57

Marysville-Getchell 70, Meadowdale 60

Marysville-Pilchuck 52, Archbishop Murphy 46

Mountlake Terrace 63, Arlington 53

Pomeroy 62, Colton 53

Post Falls, Idaho 72, Rogers (Spokane) 51

Ridgefield 61, R.A. Long 48

Stanwood 64, Shorewood 48

Winlock 62, Onalaska 46

Yelm 70, Timberline 51

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Black Hills 67, W. F. West 61

Capital 51, Gig Harbor 40

Eastside Catholic 83, Cleveland 27

Inglemoor 65, Bothell 41

Issaquah 64, Mount Si 26

Kentwood 51, Kennedy 43

Lakeside (Seattle) 36, Ballard 33

Pomeroy 47, Colton 20

Sammamish 47, Mercer Island 43

Seattle Prep 70, Lincoln 10

Tumwater 72, Aberdeen 19

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

The Associated Press

