Here is the latest Idaho news from The Associated Press at 1:40 a.m. MST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Legislation prohibiting local Idaho governments from passing laws restricting cellphone use by motorists but also expanding the state’s distracted driving law to cover such activities has been introduced. The House Transportation and Defense Committee voted unanimously Wednesday to hold a hearing for the bill lawmakers say will make Idaho roads safer. Lawmakers say Idaho has a hodgepodge of local ordinances restricting cellphone use by motorists that makes it tough for drivers to know whether or not they’re breaking the law. If the bill become state law, all those local ordinances would become null and void on July 1.

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Confusion is growing around a series of mysterious deaths and the disappearances of a 7-year-old boy and 17-year-old girl that tie back to a couple who have since vanished themselves. The twisted tale spanning Idaho and Arizona has revealed the deaths of both their previous spouses, the couple’s doomsday beliefs and children who slowly slipped away from relatives who are desperate to find them. The children haven’t been seen since September, and the couple never reported them missing. Authorities are searching for all four. Investigators also are looking into the recent deaths of the man’s previous wife, the woman’s previous husband and her brother.

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — State officials say fewer people signed up for health insurance under the state’s insurance exchange program following Medicaid expansion. Officials with Your Health Idaho said Wednesday that nearly 90,000 Idahoans signed up for coverage ahead of the Dec. 16 deadline. Officials say that’s down about 14,000 participants compared to last year. Voters approved Medicaid expansion for low-income residents in 2018, and coverage began Jan. 1. About 53,000 people have so far signed up for Medicaid under the expanded coverage. State officials say of the 90,000 people participating in the state insurance program, 75% are renewals and 25% are new customers.

KELLOGG, Idaho (AP) — One person remains missing at an Idaho resort near where an avalanche on Tuesday killed two skiers and injured four others. The Silver Mountain Resort near the town of Kellogg was closed Wednesday to focus resources on the search. The resort says it received a call Wednesday morning from a concerned family member of the missing skier. Resort officials say the ski patrol, aided by dog units, conducted a search and has not found the missing skier. The avalanche happened Tuesday on Wardner Peak, an area of the resort where the ski runs are rated at the highest difficulty level.