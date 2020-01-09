Here is the latest Oregon news from The Associated Press at 1:40 a.m. PST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

TIERRA DEL MAR, Ore. (AP) — A tiny coastal village in Oregon is opposing a plan by Facebook to build a landing spot for a submarine cable connecting America with Asia. Representatives of the social media giant say Tierra del Mar is a rare spot on the U.S. West Coast that’s suitable for the cable. They say the cable is needed to meet an increasing demand for internet services worldwide. But village residents worry vibrations from drilling for the cable landing will damage the foundations of homes and septic systems. They say the lot a Facebook subsidiary bought to bring the submarine cable to land is zoned residential. Residents of the community have asked their county commissioners to deny Facebook the right to build the landing site. A hearing is scheduled for Thursday.

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Environmental advocates are suing Oregon’s Secretary of State over her rejection of two clean-energy ballot initiatives, claiming the action was without legal reasoning and constituted an abuse of power. The Statesman Journal reports in a filing to Marion County Circuit Court Wednesday, complainants asked for an expedited review to allow Initiative Petitions 48 and 49 to continue the process that would allow them to put the measures before voters in November. An email to Clarno and Vial requesting comment was not immediately returned.

UNDATED (AP) — An Oregon woman is suing the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints for $9.54 million after her husband’s confession to church leaders led to his arrest, conviction and imprisonment on child sexual abuse charges. The lawsuit, filed in Marion County Circuit Court, involves a Turner man convicted of abuse after he confessed to Stayton clergy that he had repeated sexual contact with a minor. Church officials did not respond to the Statesman Journal for comment. The family’s attorney said the man’sconfession was meant to be confidential, said

MEDFORD, Ore. (AP) — Authorities say skeletal human remains found in southern Oregon in November are those of a Shady Cove woman who disappeared over three years ago. The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office says DNA testing by the Oregon State Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed the remains are those of Malina Nickel. Her nephew, Shane Wayman, was identified as a suspect in the case in November after he was arrested as a suspect in the murder of his roommate, Destiny Finch. In the Nickel case, Wayman was indicted on two counts of criminal mistreatment and abuse of a corpse. It wasn’t immediately known if he has a lawyer.