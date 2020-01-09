Here is the latest Washington news from The Associated Press at 1:40 a.m. PST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

TIERRA DEL MAR, Ore. (AP) — A tiny coastal village in Oregon is opposing a plan by Facebook to build a landing spot for a submarine cable connecting America with Asia. Representatives of the social media giant say Tierra del Mar is a rare spot on the U.S. West Coast that’s suitable for the cable. They say the cable is needed to meet an increasing demand for internet services worldwide. But village residents worry vibrations from drilling for the cable landing will damage the foundations of homes and septic systems. They say the lot a Facebook subsidiary bought to bring the submarine cable to land is zoned residential. Residents of the community have asked their county commissioners to deny Facebook the right to build the landing site. A hearing is scheduled for Thursday.

KELLOGG, Idaho (AP) — One person remains missing at an Idaho resort near where an avalanche on Tuesday killed two skiers and injured four others. The Silver Mountain Resort near the town of Kellogg was closed Wednesday to focus resources on the search. The resort says it received a call Wednesday morning from a concerned family member of the missing skier. Resort officials say the ski patrol, aided by dog units, conducted a search and has not found the missing skier. The avalanche happened Tuesday on Wardner Peak, an area of the resort where the ski runs are rated at the highest difficulty level.

BREMERTON, Wash. (AP) — A former longtime associate principal at Bainbridge High School has pleaded not guilty to child molestation charges in Kitsap County Superior Court. The Kitsap Sun reports prosecutors in December charged Dean Fritts of Bainbridge Island with two counts of first-degree child molestation. He entered not guilty pleas earlier this month, was released without bail and ordered to have no contact with the minors involved. Court documents say the charges came after two minors told investigators of a pair of inappropriate touching incidents that were estimated to have taken place in 2015 and 2016.

YAKIMA, Wash. (AP) — Authorities say a Yakama Nation woman missing since her Wapato apartment burned Nov. 14 has been found dead in Klickitat County. The Yakima Herald-Republic reports Klickitat County Sheriff Bob Songer said Tuesday that deputies responded to a call Saturday reporting that a car was over the bank of State Route 14. Deputies found the vehicle door open and no one inside. He says hours later, they found a body at the bottom of a cliff along the Columbia River. The Klickitat County coroner confirmed Wednesday it was the body of Rachel Norris.