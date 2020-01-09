Here is the latest Washington, Oregon and Alaska sports news from The Associated Press

AP - Oregon-Northwest

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — DK Metcalf is receiving an avalanche of attention after the best game of his young career. The Seattle Seahawks rookie wide receiver had seven catches for 160 yards and a touchdown in last week’s win over Philadelphia. The big game was another step in a big second half of the season for Metcalf. Metcalf has 42 catches for 658 yards in the past nine games. His game against the Eagles set an NFL rookie record for most yards receiving in a playoff game. Seattle would love to get another performance like that from Metcalf on Sunday against Green Bay.

CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) — Oregon State football coach Jonathan Smith has received a three-year contract extension that would keep him with the Beavers through the 2025 season. Smith originally signed a five-year deal when he became coach of the Beavers prior to the 2018 season. The Beavers went 5-7 overall this season and 4-5 in the Pac-12, finishing in a three-way tie for second place in the league’s North Division. The team improved by three wins over the previous season.

UNDATED (AP) — Both No. 6 seeds advanced to the divisional round of the playoffs for the second year in a row, marking the first time that’s happened in consecutive seasons since the NFL instituted the current 12-team format in 1990. First, the Tennessee Titans sent the New England Patriots to their earliest exit in a decade. Then, the Minnesota Vikings knocked off the New Orleans Saints. No. 6 seeds are 10-4 in the wild-card round since 2013. But no No. 6 seed has reached the conference championship since 2010 when the New York Jets and Green Bay Packers both did it.

UNDATED (AP) — No. 24 Arizona plays at No. 9 Oregon in the Pac-12’s marquee game of the week. The Wildcats crushed rival Arizona State in its conference opener. The Ducks lost to Colorado before beating Utah. The game will include a match-up between two of the conference’s best point guards, Oregon’s Payton Pritchard and Arizona’s Nico Mannion.