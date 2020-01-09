Idaho News Coverage Advisory

AP - Oregon-Northwest

IDAHO AVALANCHE

Buried under about 10 feet (3 meters) of snow after an avalanche this week at an Idaho ski resort, Bill Fuzak made peace with his predicament and prepared for death. ‘’Ï had already relegated myself to the inevitable as I knew the air would not last long,” Fuzak, 62, wrote on a public Facebook page for skiers. “I’m really surprised how calm I felt but knew there was nothing I could do but wait and pray.” By Nicholas K. Geranios. SENT: 560 words. WITH AP Photos.

WILDFIRES-UNHEALTHY SMOKE

PARADISE, Calif. — First came the flames, a raging firestorm propelled by 50 mph (80 kph) wind gusts that incinerated Kelsey Norton’s house and killed 85 people in her community. Then came the smoke — not just from the forest but also from some 14,000 houses and their contents that burned, generating a thick plume that enshrouded portions of Northern California for weeks and left Norton gasping. By Matthew Brown. SENT: 1400 words. WITH AP Photos.

TEACHER SEXUAL MISCONDUCT-SENTENCED

NAMPA — A former teacher in Idaho was sentenced to 17 years in prison after he pleaded guilty to sexual misconduct with a child under the age of 16. Keith Peterson, 71, was arrested in April and charged with lewd conduct and sexual battery of a minor, The Idaho Press reported Wednesday. SENT: 260 words.

