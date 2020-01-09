Latest Washington news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. PST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

VILLAGE VS. FACEBOOK

Facebook riles tiny Oregon town with plan for undersea cable

TIERRA DEL MAR, Ore. (AP) — A tiny coastal village in Oregon is opposing a plan by Facebook to build a landing spot for a submarine cable connecting America with Asia. Representatives of the social media giant say Tierra del Mar is a rare spot on the U.S. West Coast that’s suitable for the cable. They say the cable is needed to meet an increasing demand for internet services worldwide. But village residents worry vibrations from drilling for the cable landing will damage the foundations of homes and septic systems. They say the lot a Facebook subsidiary bought to bring the submarine cable to land is zoned residential. Residents of the community have asked their county commissioners to deny Facebook the right to build the landing site. A hearing is scheduled for Thursday.

AP-US-IDAHO-AVALANCHE

1 skier still missing after deadly avalanche at Idaho resort

KELLOGG, Idaho (AP) — One person remains missing at an Idaho resort near where an avalanche on Tuesday killed two skiers and injured four others. The Silver Mountain Resort near the town of Kellogg was closed Wednesday to focus resources on the search. The resort says it received a call Wednesday morning from a concerned family member of the missing skier. Resort officials say the ski patrol, aided by dog units, conducted a search and has not found the missing skier. The avalanche happened Tuesday on Wardner Peak, an area of the resort where the ski runs are rated at the highest difficulty level.

SCHOOL PRINCIPAL-MOLESTATION

Former Bainbridge principal pleads not guilty to molestation

BREMERTON, Wash. (AP) — A former longtime associate principal at Bainbridge High School has pleaded not guilty to child molestation charges in Kitsap County Superior Court. The Kitsap Sun reports prosecutors in December charged Dean Fritts of Bainbridge Island with two counts of first-degree child molestation. He entered not guilty pleas earlier this month, was released without bail and ordered to have no contact with the minors involved. Court documents say the charges came after two minors told investigators of a pair of inappropriate touching incidents that were estimated to have taken place in 2015 and 2016.

BODY-YAKAMA NATION WOMAN

Body found near Columbia is missing Yakama woman

YAKIMA, Wash. (AP) — Authorities say a Yakama Nation woman missing since her Wapato apartment burned Nov. 14 has been found dead in Klickitat County. The Yakima Herald-Republic reports Klickitat County Sheriff Bob Songer said Tuesday that deputies responded to a call Saturday reporting that a car was over the bank of State Route 14. Deputies found the vehicle door open and no one inside. He says hours later, they found a body at the bottom of a cliff along the Columbia River. The Klickitat County coroner confirmed Wednesday it was the body of Rachel Norris.

ALLEGED NURSE SEXUAL MISCONDUCT

Washington state nurse accused of sexual misconduct

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Washington state prosecutors have accused a nurse of sexual misconduct against two older female patients at a health care center in Lacey. The Olympian reports that 58-year-old Donald R. Gifford appeared in court Monday after being arrested Saturday and charged with two counts of felony indecent liberties at Roo Lan Health Care. Lacey police officials say the health care center owner told authorities Gifford reportedly looked at pornography during his shift before examining the bodies of his patients. Officials say Gifford was ordered not to work in the healthcare field and not have contact with the two patients, ages 88 and 90.

STOLEN YACHT CRASHED-ARREST

Police arrest suspect in stolen boat crash on Columbia River

RIDGEFIELD, Wash. (AP) — Washington state authorities have arrested a man suspected of crashing a stolen boat along the Columbia River and ran from law enforcement. KOMO-TV reported Tuesday that The Columbian first reported the watercraft was stolen Tuesday from a marina in Clark County. Washougal Police Department officials told The Columbian they found the luxury yacht downriver near Vancouver before the person at the helm ran the craft aground near national wildlife refuge. Authorities say a 20-year-old man was taken into custody and was already a suspect in a burglary earlier in the day.

BODIES FOUND

Investigation after burned bodies found in hop yard

YAKIMA, Wash. (AP) — The Yakima County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after two burned bodies were found at a hop yard outside of Moxee, Washington. The Yakima Herald-Republic reports that an employee at the hop yard about 6 miles east of Moxee, found the bodies around 2:15 p.m., Tuesday. Sheriff office spokesman Casey Schilperoort said the bodies had been burned, and the deaths are considered homicides. He said the circumstances are under investigation.

CRANE COLLAPSE LAWSUITS

Families of 2 Seattle crane collapse victims sue companies

SEATTLE (AP) — Family members of two of the four people killed in a crane collapse have filed wrongful death suits against companies involved in crane operations at the Seattle construction site. Gusting winds knocked the crane over April 27 after workers prematurely removed pins holding sections together. The collapse killed two ironworkers, former city planning official Alan Justad and college student Sarah Wong. Justad and Wong’s families have filed lawsuits against Morrow Equipment, GLY Construction, Northwest Tower Crane Service, Omega Morgan and Seaburg Construction. GLY CEO Todd Herb said his company is welcomes “a thorough, fair and transparent review” of safety procedures as a result of the lawsuits. No other companies commented.

NORTHWEST STORMS

Landslide stops Amtrak service between Seattle, Portland

SEATTLE (AP) — Amtrak officials say a landslide blocking the tracks has temporarily stopped train service between Seattle and Portland. The slide was reported Tuesday on the tracks between Tacoma and Lacey, Washington. Amtrak said it would provide alternate bus transportation for passengers between Portland and Seattle. Officials say regular train service will resume at 8 a.m. Thursday. More rain is expected in the lowlands before tapering early Wednesday. Rain from the past few days has brought many rivers to flood stage and increased landslide risk.

ELECTION 2020-WASHINGTON PRIMARY

13 on Washington’s March presidential primary ballot

SEATTLE (AP) — Thirteen Democratic candidates will appear on Washington’s March 10 presidential primary ballot. For Republicans, President Donald Trump will be the sole listed choice. The primary lineups were announced by the state Democratic and Republican parties on Monday, ahead of a deadline to submit candidate lists to the secretary of state’s office. The Democrats – including front runners like former Vice President Joe Biden and Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren – will compete for a share of Washington’s 107 delegates to the 2020 Democratic National Convention this summer in Milwaukee, where the party will officially nominate its candidate to take on Trump.